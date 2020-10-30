Dead cars for 2021, 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 tested, Cayenne PHEV range boost: What's New @ The Car Connection

Boo: These cars won't be back for 2021

The list of discontinued sedans, hatchbacks, sports cars, and one crossover for 2021 reflects the signs of the times.

2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E hands-free driving system priced like Cadillac's Super Cruise

Buyers of Ford's Active Drive Assist system on the 2021 F-150 and Mustang Mach-E can pay for the hardware at purchase then pay for a subscription to get the software via over-the-air updates.

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class review

With a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class has astounding power and off-road ability—and the price tag to match.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Land Rover Defender 110

First drive review: 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is a billy goat that's not too gruff

The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is a bigger Jeep Wrangler with better on-road moves.

1977 K5 Blazer-E shows the possibilities of Chevrolet's electric crate motor

The 1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer-E is a SEMA showcase for Chevy's upcoming electric crate motor.

2022 Ferrari Purosangue spy shots: Get ready for a Ferrari SUV

Ferrari's four-door, four-seat Purosangue SUV has been spotted testing.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe

2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid models get more plug-in range

With the plug-in hybrids' battery pack at 17.9 kwh, versus 14.1 kwh before, the 2021 Cayenne E-Hybrid models could get a range boost of 30% or more.

Polestar 2 recall for Europe won't affect US cars, first deliveries soon

An issue potentially causing an unexpected shutdown will be fixed by the time Polestar 2 deliveries soon start in the U.S.

Fisker goes public, aims for Ocean electric crossover deliveries by late 2022

The company hopes to enable its production plan with Magna through a deal that makes $1.0 billion available for development.