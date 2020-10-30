Dead cars for 2021, 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 tested, Cayenne PHEV range boost: What's New @ The Car Connection

Boo: These cars won't be back for 2021
The list of discontinued sedans, hatchbacks, sports cars, and one crossover for 2021 reflects the signs of the times.
2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E hands-free driving system priced like Cadillac's Super Cruise
Buyers of Ford's Active Drive Assist system on the 2021 F-150 and Mustang Mach-E can pay for the hardware at purchase then pay for a subscription to get the software via over-the-air updates.
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class review
With a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class has astounding power and off-road ability—and the price tag to match.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Land Rover Defender 110
First drive review: 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is a billy goat that's not too gruff
The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is a bigger Jeep Wrangler with better on-road moves.
1977 K5 Blazer-E shows the possibilities of Chevrolet's electric crate motor
The 1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer-E is a SEMA showcase for Chevy's upcoming electric crate motor.
2022 Ferrari Purosangue spy shots: Get ready for a Ferrari SUV
Ferrari's four-door, four-seat Purosangue SUV has been spotted testing.
From Green Car Reports:
2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe
2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid models get more plug-in range
With the plug-in hybrids' battery pack at 17.9 kwh, versus 14.1 kwh before, the 2021 Cayenne E-Hybrid models could get a range boost of 30% or more.
Polestar 2 recall for Europe won't affect US cars, first deliveries soon
An issue potentially causing an unexpected shutdown will be fixed by the time Polestar 2 deliveries soon start in the U.S.
Fisker goes public, aims for Ocean electric crossover deliveries by late 2022
The company hopes to enable its production plan with Magna through a deal that makes $1.0 billion available for development.
