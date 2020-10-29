2021 Audi A6 sedan gets bump in power and price

2021 Audi A6 Sport 45 TFSI

2021 Audi A6 Sport 45 TFSI

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
October 29, 2020

The 2021 Audi A6 luxury mid-size sedan gets a mid-year makeover that adds more power, more black trim, and more cowbell. The 2021 Audi A6 can be had with a Sport trim exclusive to the mid-year model, Audi confirmed to The Car Connection on Thursday. 

The Audi A6 Sport costs $56,445, or $500 more than the base 2021 Premium model, but comes with a more potent engine and a standard black optic package. 

The 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the A6 now makes 261 horsepower, an improvement of 13 hp. Torque remains the same 273 pound-feet. Like all A6s, the A6 Sport comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with all-wheel drive. The uprated engine will remain the base engine for 2022, so if you can't wait for next year's A6, this one's your huckleberry.

Where the Sport designation gets confusing is on the $1,800 package offered on the three trim levels of the A6, in Premium, Premium Plus, or Prestige trim. That package includes a sport suspension that lowers the ride height, 20-inch V-spoke wheels instead of the standard 19-inch wheels, all-season tires, and the black optic upgrade.

The only thing from that package that comes on the A6 Sport trim exclusive to the mid-year model is the black optic elements. The grille, air intakes, mirror housings, and window trim all come lined in black. 

A black headliner is also standard now, and fine grain ash wood replaces walnut wood trim. Otherwise, the A6 Sport comes with the same standard equipment as the well-equipped 2021 A6 Premium trim, with LED headlights, automatic high beams, and lane-departure warnings. An 8.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a lower touchscreen for climate control, power-adjustable heated front seats, and leather seats are also standard. 

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV shows big promise First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV shows big promise
Nissan bumps price on 2021 Altima turbo, shuffles trim levels Nissan bumps price on 2021 Altima turbo, shuffles trim levels
Review update: 2020 Kia Forte GT rocks a sporty value Review update: 2020 Kia Forte GT rocks a sporty value
2021 Honda Accord sedan and hybrid get more tech, price bump to $25,725 2021 Honda Accord sedan and hybrid get more tech, price bump to $25,725
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.