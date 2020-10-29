2021 Audi A6 sedan gets bump in power and price

The 2021 Audi A6 luxury mid-size sedan gets a mid-year makeover that adds more power, more black trim, and more cowbell. The 2021 Audi A6 can be had with a Sport trim exclusive to the mid-year model, Audi confirmed to The Car Connection on Thursday.

The Audi A6 Sport costs $56,445, or $500 more than the base 2021 Premium model, but comes with a more potent engine and a standard black optic package.

The 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the A6 now makes 261 horsepower, an improvement of 13 hp. Torque remains the same 273 pound-feet. Like all A6s, the A6 Sport comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with all-wheel drive. The uprated engine will remain the base engine for 2022, so if you can't wait for next year's A6, this one's your huckleberry.

Where the Sport designation gets confusing is on the $1,800 package offered on the three trim levels of the A6, in Premium, Premium Plus, or Prestige trim. That package includes a sport suspension that lowers the ride height, 20-inch V-spoke wheels instead of the standard 19-inch wheels, all-season tires, and the black optic upgrade.

The only thing from that package that comes on the A6 Sport trim exclusive to the mid-year model is the black optic elements. The grille, air intakes, mirror housings, and window trim all come lined in black.

A black headliner is also standard now, and fine grain ash wood replaces walnut wood trim. Otherwise, the A6 Sport comes with the same standard equipment as the well-equipped 2021 A6 Premium trim, with LED headlights, automatic high beams, and lane-departure warnings. An 8.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a lower touchscreen for climate control, power-adjustable heated front seats, and leather seats are also standard.