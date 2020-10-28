2021 Ford Edge updated, 2021 Jaguar E-Pace previewed, Fisker Ocean maps a plan: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford Edge

2021 Ford Edge

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
October 28, 2020

2021 Ford Edge SUV reboots with more tech features

The 2021 Ford Edge gets a larger infotainment screen with over-the-air updates and more USB ports.

2021 Toyota Sienna review

The redesigned 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan is a hybrid with available all-wheel drive netting an estimated 36 combined. It comes standard with active safety features, a 9.0-inch touchscreen, and all sorts of convenience features. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10. 

From Motor Authority:

2021 Jaguar E-Pace

2021 Jaguar E-Pace

Preview: 2021 Jaguar E-Pace receives new look, mild-hybrid tech

Every model in Jaguar's lineup is either being updated or redesigned over the course of the coming year.

Bugatti Bolide is a 1,824-horsepower hypercar designed for the track

Bugatti has unveiled a track car that looks like it's ready to take on the new Le Mans Hypercar class.

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared spy shots

It looks like Mercedes is dusting off its portal axles for a second generation of the wild G550 4x4 Squared.

From Green Car Reports:

Fisker Ocean

Fisker Ocean

Fisker maps out reservations for Ocean electric SUV, sets sights on Europe

After inking a deal with Magna, Fisker is establishing more of a footprint in the U.S. and Europe—and tallying its reservations.

Survey: Americans expect more electric-car range than before pandemic

A J.D. Power survey highlights that attitudes about EVs haven't changed much—yet Americans think they should offer more range. 

Bollinger previews electric trucks’ modular battery pack, skips the skateboard platform

The battery pack for the Bollinger B1 SUV, B2 utility pickup, and other electric trucks will follow a modular layout and up to 700 volts.

