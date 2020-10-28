2021 Ford Edge SUV reboots with more tech features

October 28, 2020

The 2021 Ford Edge mid-size crossover SUV reboots with a larger touchscreen, a new infotainment system with over-the-air updates, and more USB ports, Ford announced Wednesday. 

The biggest change comes with the largest touchscreen in the class, Ford says. The Edge competes with other mid-size crossover SUVs that seat five, such as the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, 2021 Honda Passport, and 2021 Jeep Cherokee.

The 2021 Edge features a standard 12.0-inch touchscreen with a split-screen portrait orientation and Sync 4A, Ford's latest iteration of infotainment that gets better with each generation. Cloud connectivity pairs with natural voice recognition that not only helps the driver make commands or seek recommendations for nearby restaurants, for example, it can also reply by voice to text and email. Over-the-air updates keep the system fresh, and even in areas of poor cell service, Sync 4A has on-board processing power to minimize service gaps, Ford says. 

In keeping with the tech upgrades, the number of USB ports doubles to four, including a new USB-C port. Wireless charging is available, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility come standard. 

Standard safety features carry over from last year and include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control. Those features helped earn it a Top Safety Pick award in 2020 from the IIHS. Available features include adaptive cruise control, a semiautonomous-parking system, and a 180-degree front camera.

Ford hasn't announced trim levels yet for the 2021 Edge, but confirmed that the ST-Line appearance trim will continue, as will the ST performance model powered by a 2.7-liter turbo V-6 that makes 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. It has a 7-speed automatic shuttling power to all four wheels. The base engine on other Edge models is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an 8-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. 

The 2021 Edge goes on sale early in 2021 at a starting price of $31,250, excluding destination. 

