2021 Toyota Sienna priced and driven, 2020 GLS 580 tested: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan: Price and mpg increase

The redesigned 2021 Toyota Sienna gets a price increase as it changes to a hybrid minivan.

2021 Toyota Venza, RAV4 Prime earn Top Safety Pick awards

The 2021 Toyota Venza and RAV4 Prime siblings earned Top Safety Pick awards from the IIHS but their standard headlights kept them from the Top Safety Pick+ award.

2021 Jeep Compass review

With a TCC Rating of 5.0, the 2021 Jeep Compass could use better seats and more standard safety technology.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Review update: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class blends luxury with family life

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 three-row luxury SUV provides plenty of comfort but only a little frustration for the long haul.

2021 Dodge Challenger preview: Wide-body option spreads to more grades

Dodge's wide-body option for the Challenger improves both aesthetics and performance, and now it can be had on even more grades.

2022 Mercedes-AMG C53 spy shots: C43's replacement spotted

Mercedes-AMG will replace the C43 with a C53 when the C-Class is redesigned, and a prototype has just been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Toyota Sienna XSE

2021 Toyota Sienna first drive: 36 mpg and design flair make the minivan relevant again

Toyota hybrid gas mileage and an interior redesign help remake the minivan without corrupting it—although a Sienna Prime sure would be nice.

Report: 50 years ago, GM and Ford understood climate change was an issue

A report reminds us that climate change is not a new idea for automakers—even if their electric-car plans are.

Lordstown Motors becomes publicly traded, before delivering its electric trucks

Ohio-based Lordstown Motors is planning to bring its fleet-focused electric pickups to market—and is already publicly traded.