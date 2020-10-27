2021 Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan: Price and mpg increase

The redesigned 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan costs nearly $3,000 more than last year's model, but it comes standard as a hybrid loaded with more features. It goes from getting 20 mpg combined to an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined. The base 2021 Toyota Sienna starts at $35,635, including $1,175 destination, and tops out at $51,635 in Platinum trim, Toyota announced Tuesday.

The redesigned minivan comes standard as a hybrid, much like the 2021 Toyota Venza crossover SUV. It uses a 2.5-liter inline-4 and a motor powered by a 1.9-kwh battery pack to make 245 horsepower. Front-wheel drive is standard, but a second motor can be added at the rear for all-wheel drive, though it doesn't change the power output. It changes the price by up to $2,000 in base LE models, but only $560 on the top Platinum trim.

The 2021 Sienna seats eight passengers with a stowable middle seat on LE and some XLE trims, while XSE, Limited, and Platinum trims seat seven with captain's chairs in the second row that can slide forward and back up to 25 inches. Along with streamlined trim levels and a new design more noticeable inside than out, the minivan comes standard with advanced driver-assistance systems that include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic high beams.

Additional standard features include seven USB ports, a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Amazon Alexa compatibility, trial periods for satellite radio and a wi-fi hotspot, and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. The hybrid battery system has a 10-year/150,000-mile warranty, and the overall vehicle has a 36-month/36,000-mile warranty with two years or 25,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance and two years of roadside assistance.

The base L trim is no longer offered, so the 2021 Sienna LE's $35,635 price represents an increase of $2,820 over the 2020 L model.

SE and SE Premium trims have also been nixed for 2021. The XLE grade costs $40,925, which is an increase of $1,960. It can be had as either an eight-seat model with a second-row bench or a seven-seat model with captain's chairs for the same price. The eight-seat version can only be had with front-wheel drive. Adding all-wheel drive to the seven-seat XLE adds $2,000. XLE trims also get HD radio with eight speakers and longer trials of the Safety Connect features and wi-fi hotspot. It can be had with a rear-seat entertainment system.

New for 2021, the sportier XSE trim costs $43,175, and all-wheel drive is only $700 more. XSE gets navigation, 20-inch wheels, and different front and rear bumpers that Toyota says make the van look "like it was born on a racetrack." Flame decals for the hood and fenders are not available.

The $47,875 Limited trim represents a $2,165 increase, and all-wheel drive is $1,800 more. It comes with 18-inch wheels, a JBL sound system with 12 speakers and a subwoofer, and more.

Also new for 2021 is the top Platinum trim at $51,075 or $51,635 with all-wheel drive.

Built in Indiana, the 2021 Sienna goes on sale in November.