2021 Toyota Venza, RAV4 Prime earn Top Safety Pick awards

The reborn 2021 Toyota Venza brings top crash-test ratings and a Top Safety Pick award, the IIHS announced last week. The hybrid crossover SUV last sold for the 2015 model year as a crossover/wagon, and the new version gets a five-star safety rating from the NHTSA, as well as a coveted TSP designation from the IIHS.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid also joins the Venza on the safety podium with a TSP award.

Built on the Toyota RAV4 platform, the 2021 Venza and RAV4 Prime earned "Good" marks in all six crash tests, and "Superior" ratings with their standard automatic emergency braking systems with pedestrian detection. In IIHS testing, both the Venza and RAV4 Prime avoided crashes with other vehicles in 12 mph and 25 mph tests, and avoided or slowed substantially in collisions with pedestrians.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

Both models narrowly missed the insurance industry-funded group's Top Safety Pick+ award due to their base headlights. The Venza XLE and Limited models come with LED projector lights that reach the threshold for night vision, but the LE trim earned only a "Marginal" rating due to inadequate illumination on curves. The same goes for the RAV4 Prime XSE. When equipped with the adaptive LED headlights on the Premium package, the RAV4 Prime qualifies as TSP+ material.

The 2021 Toyota Venza and 2021 RAV4 Prime join 2020 variants of the Chevy Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, and Subaru Outback as compact crossovers with TSP awards. The 2020 Mazda CX-5 and Subaru Forester earned TSP+ picks in the class.