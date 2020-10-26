2021 Genesis G80 tested, VW plans spinoff, Toyota hybrids last long: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Genesis G80

2021 Genesis G80

October 26, 2020

2021 Genesis G80 review

The redesigned 2021 Genesis G80 mid-size luxury sedan sports a new look, two powertrain options, and comes loaded with standard features. 

GM expands recall of 2018 Escalade, Tahoe, Yukon SUVs, and Silverado and Sierra pickups 

Brakes problems compel a recall of big GM SUVs, but the Suburban's left off the list.

Illuminated Mercedes-Benz logo triggers recall of 2020 GLE and GLS SUVs

Mercedes grounds some lighted three-pointed stars for not being grounded.

From Motor Authority:

First McLaren Speedtail in United States video

First McLaren Speedtail in United States video

Here's how you detail a $2.2M McLaren Speedtail

Whether your pride and joy is worth hundreds or millions of dollars, you can now see how to detail them best.

VW Group reportedly plans to make Bentley an Audi subsidiary, Lamborghini a public company

Emissions regulations and a focus on electrification could lead VW Group to reshuffle some of its high-performance niche brands.

What is brake-by-wire and how do these systems work?

Can a car with no direct connection between the pedal and brake still be safe? Find out here. 

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid - Best Car To Buy 2020

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid - Best Car To Buy 2020

Why do owners of Toyota hybrids keep their vehicles so long?

A recent analysis of data suggests that original owners of Toyota (and Lexus) hybrids are keeping them longer.

The Hummer EV isn't the first electric truck in GMC history

More than 100 years ago electric trucks represented a significant piece of the brand's business. 

Tires could be costing EV owners an extra charge a year, study suggests

Underinflated tires—and tire choice in general—subtract a surprising amount of electric vehicle driving range.

  

