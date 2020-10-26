GM expands recall of 2018 Escalade, Tahoe, Yukon SUVs, and Silverado and Sierra pickups

General Motors is recalling certain 2018 full-size SUVs and pickup trucks equipped with either a 5.3-liter V-8 or 6.2-liter V-8. A faulty vacuum pump in the affected vehicles could cause a loss in braking, increasing the risk of a crash, General Motors reported in paperwork filed with the NHTSA on Monday.

The recall is an extension of a massive order announced in September 2019 in the wake of a federal investigation that resulted in the recall of 3.46 million GM full-size SUVs and trucks from the 2014-2018 model year.

The current recall covers 14,620 more vehicles, including the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2018 GMC Sierra, 2018 GMC Yukon, and 2018 Cadillac Escalade. Curiously, the 2018 Chevrolet Suburban equipped with the same engines was not included in the recall.

GM got the wrong "breakpoint in production" of the first recall. The affected engines were produced prior to October 1, 2017 at GM's Spring Hill assembly plant.

The defect in the brake assist vacuum pump can reduce the amount of brake power assist supplied to the driver, causing the driver to push down harder on the brake pedal. Vehicles may take longer than anticipated to stop, which could increase the risk of a crash.

The condition is more prevalent at low speed, GM said, and the driver may feel vibration in the brake pedal, or a change in the pressure required to begin braking. A ticking noise may sound from the engine compartment, indicating the secondary hydraulic brake system. Additionally, a "Service Brake Assist" message will appear in the instrument cluster, but not until 2-5 minutes after the vacuum brake level drops.

GM has notified dealers and will notify owners by mid-November. Dealers will recalibrate the electronic brake control module for free, and GM will reimburse owners for associated repairs. Owners can check their VIN on GM's website or via the NHTSA's website. Owners could also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-630-2438, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006, or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782.