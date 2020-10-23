2021 Hyundai Elantra priced, 2021 Ram TRX driven, wireless EV charging overview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Hyundai Elantra gets modest price bump to start at $20,645

The dollars go up, but so does the content in Hyundai's versatile compact four-door.

2021 Mini Cooper 1499 GT and Mini Countryman Oxford headline even more special editions

Another day, another pair of special editions for the long-lived Mini hatchbacks.

2022 GMC Hummer EV preview

With a rebooted Hummer EV, GMC rides a new all-electric wave—with 1,000 horsepower at its back.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

First drive review: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX delivers big thrills at a big price

Off-road, on a track, in the air, the Hellcat-powered 2021 Ram 1500 TRX performs how other pickup trucks can’t.

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition and Wildtrak reservation holders get a surprise

Ford continues to make changes to the 2021 Bronco ahead of the start of production.

This modified 2021 Infiniti QX80 is the hardcore off-roader we want

Infiniti outfitted a single QX80 in this guise for the an annual off-road rally, but it's a package that could increase this big SUV's appeal.

From Green Car Reports:

Wireless EV charging demo from Ingenieurgesellschaft Auto und Verkehr

Wireless EV charging gets a boost: Single standard will harmonize systems up to 11 kw

A standard for wireless charging systems and their cross-compatibility could jump start the technology and help make it more affordable.

Need an EV home charger installed, and clarity on incentives? Thank the VW diesel settlement

Although many automakers help make home charger installation easier, connecting consumers on incentives has been a missing step.

Battery supplier SKI: 500 miles of range with 20 minutes of fast-charging, ready in 2021

With two quick 10-minute fast-charges, SK Innovation says that its cells on the way next year will give EVs a 500-mile range.