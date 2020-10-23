2021 Mini Cooper 1499 GT and Mini Countryman Oxford headline even more special editions

Mini may have more special and limited editions than movie cameos. For 2021, there will be two more, bringing its total of specials to nearly the same number of years since Mini launched in 1959.

The 2021 Mini Cooper 1499 GT celebrates the brand's potent past, while the 2021 Mini Countryman Oxford honors the British brand's home, Mini announced on Friday.

The 2021 Mini Cooper 1499 GT nods to the Mini 1275 GT that launched in 1969 as a small affordable sports car that made a big impact on the track, in rallies, and across the culture. Distinct from the Clubman and successor to the Cooper S, the Mini 1275 GT sported a longer nose and a quick burst to 60 mph in about 13 seconds. The 2021 Cooper 1499 GT cuts that almost in half, at 7.5 seconds.

2021 Mini Cooper 1499 GT 2021 Mini Cooper 1499 GT 2021 Mini Cooper 1499 GT

Based on the John Cooper Works in appearance as a two-door hardtop, the 1499 GT blacks out the body with gold side stripes. Black exterior elements around the grille, mirrors, door handles, lighting, and 17-inch black wheels pair with black trim and red stitching inside. It's powered by the same 1.5-liter turbo-3 that makes 134 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque in the basic Cooper. But it'll take a 6-speed manual transmission, or an optional 7-speed dual clutch automatic, to move those mini front wheels. All that black and gold will cost $27,890; the base Cooper is $23,250.

The Oxford Edition on the updated 2021 Mini Countryman can come with front- or all-wheel drive and the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. It's based on the base Classic trim, which is $29,950. The largest Mini is a deal with the Oxford Edition, which adds Union Jack LED taillights, 18-inch wheels, heated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, an 8.8-inch infotainment display, and other gear worth $5,600 at no additional cost. The Oxford Edition costs $27,350, or $29,350 with all-wheel drive. It's cheaper than the Classic trim but with more gear, however there will be no incentives or discounts or haggling, Mini rep Rob Duda explained in a call.

2021 Mini Countryman Oxford Edition

The Cooper 1499 GT and Countryman Oxford Edition join the Paddy Hopkirk Edition, Coral Red Edition, and Mini Sidewalk Edition convertible on sale now.