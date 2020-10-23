2021 Hyundai Elantra gets modest price bump to start at $20,645

The redesigned 2021 Hyundai Elantra compact sedan comes with fewer trims but more variants, including a hybrid model and performance-oriented N Line. But its overall value carries over, even as the price spectrum has grown alongside the feature set.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra SE base model costs $20,645, which is only a $350 increase from the 2020 Elantra. But the top Limited trim costs $2,300 more, at $26,445. Fortunately, all Elantras come with a lot more stuff, from a more efficient powertrain to more standard safety and convenience features as well as the attractive new design. All prices listed include a mandatory $995 destination charge.

With shorter front overhangs, a lower ride height, and two inches more in overall length, the 2021 Elantra takes on the sportier style of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata mid-size sedan. The new platform enables more rear leg room and more cargo volume in the trunk, according to Hyundai, making it larger and more spacious than the Volkswagen Jetta, Mazda 3, and Toyota Corolla.

The 147-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 with a continuously variable automatic transmission drives the front wheels only. The addition of automatic stop/start technology on the base SE helps bump fuel economy from an EPA-rated 31 mpg city, 41 highway, 35 combined to 33/43/37 mpg for 2021.

Additional upgrades to the SE include 4-wheel disc brakes instead of rear drum brakes, 15-inch alloy wheels instead of steel wheels, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, two USB ports, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Standard safety features now include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, automatic high beams, and a safe exit warning that alerts passengers to oncoming traffic when opening a door.

The SEL trim costs $21,895, which is an increase of $850 over 2020. It adds heated front seats, keyless start, Bluelink connected car services, and a hands-free trunk release.

Hyundai did away with the Value Edition, Eco, and Sport trims, but the SEL comes available with a $950 Convenience Package that adds adaptive cruise control, leather steering wheel and shift knob, and a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster. To narrow the feature gap with the top Limited trim, SEL shoppers can also add a $3,050 Premium Package on top of the Convenience Package for a sunroof, 60/40 split folding rear seats, 17-inch wheels, and a power-adjustable driver's seat, among other minor enhancements.

The Limited model sees the largest price jump of $2,300 to cost $26,445. In addition to the SEL content and its two packages, the Limited gets 10.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, enhanced voice recognition and commands, parking sensors, and automatic rear emergency braking. It's a better deal than the SEL with the Premium Package.

The Hybrid and its estimated 50 mpg combined costs $24,545 in SEL trim or $29,095 in top Limited trim.

The 2021 Elantra N Line replaces the Sport trim and comes with the same 201-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4 with a 6-speed manual for $25,095 or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for $26,195.

Built in Alabama, the 2021 Elantra arrives in dealerships this fall.