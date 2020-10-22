Seeking affordable electric trucks, Ford Bronco first responder imagined, Hummer's production question: What's New @ The Car Connection

Where are the affordable electric pickup trucks?

The GMC Hummer launched an expensive line of electric pickup trucks, but the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and Ford F-150 electric should be more affordable.

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge priced at $53,990

Volvo's first electric vehicle goes on sale in early 2021 and rivals the Tesla Model Y, among others.

2021 Honda Ridgeline review

With a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, the 2021 Honda Ridgeline outscores other mid-size trucks in comfort and safety.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept

Ford and Filson imagine a Bronco first responder vehicle

The Ford Bronco's off-road chops make it ideally suited for first responders who need to reach remote areas.

Audi RS E-Tron GT prototype makes surprise showing at 2020 Spa 24 Hours

Audi E-Tron GT super sedan will spawn flagship RS version with output potentially reaching close to 700 horsepower.

2022 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots: Mild facelift for cute compact SUV

Every model in Jaguar's lineup is either being updated or redesigned over the course of the coming year.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 GMC Hummer EV

GM hasn't developed the Hummer EV yet, but its battery tech is ready

GM says the Hummer EV will be developed in under 30 months—despite world-first battery tech that hasn't been widely tested yet.

Because the Semi uses 4 to 6 times more cells than its other vehicles, Tesla needs an increased supply of cells.

Report: LG Chem to triple cylindrical-cell production for EVs, plans "new form factor" cells

Battery supplier LG Chem announced a big production boost of the cylindrical cells used by Tesla—and soon, Lucid and Rivian.