Seeking affordable electric trucks, Ford Bronco first responder imagined, Hummer's production question: What's New @ The Car Connection

Where are the affordable electric pickup trucks?
The GMC Hummer launched an expensive line of electric pickup trucks, but the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and Ford F-150 electric should be more affordable.
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge priced at $53,990
Volvo's first electric vehicle goes on sale in early 2021 and rivals the Tesla Model Y, among others.
With a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, the 2021 Honda Ridgeline outscores other mid-size trucks in comfort and safety.
From Motor Authority:
2021 Ford Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept
Ford and Filson imagine a Bronco first responder vehicle
The Ford Bronco's off-road chops make it ideally suited for first responders who need to reach remote areas.
Audi RS E-Tron GT prototype makes surprise showing at 2020 Spa 24 Hours
Audi E-Tron GT super sedan will spawn flagship RS version with output potentially reaching close to 700 horsepower.
2022 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots: Mild facelift for cute compact SUV
Every model in Jaguar's lineup is either being updated or redesigned over the course of the coming year.
From Green Car Reports:
2022 GMC Hummer EV
GM hasn't developed the Hummer EV yet, but its battery tech is ready
GM says the Hummer EV will be developed in under 30 months—despite world-first battery tech that hasn't been widely tested yet.
Because the Semi uses 4 to 6 times more cells than its other vehicles, Tesla needs an increased supply of cells.
Report: LG Chem to triple cylindrical-cell production for EVs, plans "new form factor" cells
Battery supplier LG Chem announced a big production boost of the cylindrical cells used by Tesla—and soon, Lucid and Rivian.
