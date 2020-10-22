Seeking affordable electric trucks, Ford Bronco first responder imagined, Hummer's production question: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 GMC Hummer EV

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
October 22, 2020

Where are the affordable electric pickup trucks?

The GMC Hummer launched an expensive line of electric pickup trucks, but the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and Ford F-150 electric should be more affordable. 

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge priced at $53,990

Volvo's first electric vehicle goes on sale in early 2021 and rivals the Tesla Model Y, among others.

2021 Honda Ridgeline review

With a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, the 2021 Honda Ridgeline outscores other mid-size trucks in comfort and safety. 

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept

Ford and Filson imagine a Bronco first responder vehicle

The Ford Bronco's off-road chops make it ideally suited for first responders who need to reach remote areas.

Audi RS E-Tron GT prototype makes surprise showing at 2020 Spa 24 Hours

Audi E-Tron GT super sedan will spawn flagship RS version with output potentially reaching close to 700 horsepower.

2022 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots: Mild facelift for cute compact SUV

Every model in Jaguar's lineup is either being updated or redesigned over the course of the coming year.

From Green Car Reports:

 

GM hasn't developed the Hummer EV yet, but its battery tech is ready

GM says the Hummer EV will be developed in under 30 months—despite world-first battery tech that hasn't been widely tested yet. 

Because the Semi uses 4 to 6 times more cells than its other vehicles, Tesla needs an increased supply of cells.

Report: LG Chem to triple cylindrical-cell production for EVs, plans "new form factor" cells

Battery supplier LG Chem announced a big production boost of the cylindrical cells used by Tesla—and soon, Lucid and Rivian. 

