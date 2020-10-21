2021 Genesis G90 review, It's GMC Hummer time: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Genesis G90

2021 Genesis G90

October 21, 2020

2021 Genesis G90 review

The 2021 Genesis G90 flagship sedan earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10 for its excellent standard safety and convenience features, potent powertrains with a smooth ride, and stately style.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon is more expensive to start, but cheaper at the top

The refreshed 2021 Volkswagen Arteon costs $1,175 more than the 2020 model to start but top models cost less. 

From Motor Authority:

2022 GMC Hummer EV

2022 GMC Hummer EV

2022 GMC Hummer EV: 1,000 hp, 350 miles of range, $112,595

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV will feature four-wheel steering, a Crab Mode, and t-tops for open-air driving.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1's Handling Package now available with 10-speed auto

Due to popular demand, Ford's track-focused Mustang Mach 1 with the Handling Package can now be had with an automatic.

2022 Mercedes-AMG S63e spy shots: Plug-in hybrid super sedan on the way

Rather than a V-12, the top performance option for the new S-Class family will have V-8-based plug-in hybrid setup.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 GMC Hummer EV

2022 GMC Hummer EV

 

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1: 350-mile electric off-road SUV priced at $112,595 

The Hummer nameplate has always been polarizing, but the all-electric GMC Hummer EV could broaden GM's bandwidth for EVs.

BMW has made 200,000 of its quirky i3 electric cars

The BMW i3 no longer signifies the future for the German automaker's electric-car efforts, but it 200,000 globally is a significant milestone.

New Jersey might join California ban of gasoline new-car sales by 2035

An NJ-based report suggests signing on with a similar EV mandate to meet 2050 greenhouse-gas reduction targets in the state.  

