2021 Genesis G90 review, It's GMC Hummer time: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Genesis G90 review

The 2021 Genesis G90 flagship sedan earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10 for its excellent standard safety and convenience features, potent powertrains with a smooth ride, and stately style.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon is more expensive to start, but cheaper at the top

The refreshed 2021 Volkswagen Arteon costs $1,175 more than the 2020 model to start but top models cost less.

From Motor Authority:

2022 GMC Hummer EV

2022 GMC Hummer EV: 1,000 hp, 350 miles of range, $112,595

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV will feature four-wheel steering, a Crab Mode, and t-tops for open-air driving.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1's Handling Package now available with 10-speed auto

Due to popular demand, Ford's track-focused Mustang Mach 1 with the Handling Package can now be had with an automatic.

2022 Mercedes-AMG S63e spy shots: Plug-in hybrid super sedan on the way

Rather than a V-12, the top performance option for the new S-Class family will have V-8-based plug-in hybrid setup.

From Green Car Reports:

BMW has made 200,000 of its quirky i3 electric cars

The BMW i3 no longer signifies the future for the German automaker's electric-car efforts, but it 200,000 globally is a significant milestone.

New Jersey might join California ban of gasoline new-car sales by 2035

An NJ-based report suggests signing on with a similar EV mandate to meet 2050 greenhouse-gas reduction targets in the state.