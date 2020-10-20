2021 Honda changes, SSC Tuatara deep dive, Tesla recall reveals strength: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Honda Ridgeline

2021 Honda Ridgeline

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
October 20, 2020

What's New for 2021: Honda

Here's what's new throughout the 2021 Honda lineup from refreshed vehicles to minor changes.

2021 Infiniti QX50 SUV gets more expensive, starts at $38,975 

The 2021 Infiniti QX50 compact crossover SUV starts at $38,975, which is a $700 increase over the 2020 model

From Motor Authority:

The inside story of the SSC Tuatara’s harrowing land-speed record run

Wind gusts made the SSC Tuatara's land-speed record run a scary experience.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS: $161,550 SUV has Bentayga, Cullinan in its sights

The Maybach GLS reaches dealers toward the end of 2020 with a price tag of $161,550. 

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid arrives with more power and torque

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful member of the Panamera family, but it isn't necessarily the fastest around a track.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Tesla Model Y

2020 Tesla Model Y

Model Y tow package recall points to a continued Tesla strength

Tesla shows—again with a new recall on the Model Y equipped with the towing package—how recalls can be made far more streamlined through over-the-air updates. 

BMW expands recall to most 2020-2021 plug-in hybrids over battery fire issue

Concerns over battery fires have led BMW to ask owners to stop charging their plug-in hybrids. 

iPhone maker Foxconn launches open platform for EVs, solid state battery by 2024

Taiwan-based Foxconn, Apple's longtime manufacturing partner, has announced an open platform for electric cars, as well as a software ecosystem for EV manufacturing.  

 

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV shows big promise First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV shows big promise
Review update: 2020 Kia Forte GT rocks a sporty value Review update: 2020 Kia Forte GT rocks a sporty value
Nissan bumps price on 2021 Altima turbo, shuffles trim levels Nissan bumps price on 2021 Altima turbo, shuffles trim levels
2021 Honda Accord sedan and hybrid get more tech, price bump to $25,725 2021 Honda Accord sedan and hybrid get more tech, price bump to $25,725
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.