2021 Honda changes, SSC Tuatara deep dive, Tesla recall reveals strength: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's New for 2021: Honda

Here's what's new throughout the 2021 Honda lineup from refreshed vehicles to minor changes.

2021 Infiniti QX50 SUV gets more expensive, starts at $38,975

The 2021 Infiniti QX50 compact crossover SUV starts at $38,975, which is a $700 increase over the 2020 model.

From Motor Authority:

The inside story of the SSC Tuatara’s harrowing land-speed record run

Wind gusts made the SSC Tuatara's land-speed record run a scary experience.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS: $161,550 SUV has Bentayga, Cullinan in its sights

The Maybach GLS reaches dealers toward the end of 2020 with a price tag of $161,550.

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid arrives with more power and torque

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful member of the Panamera family, but it isn't necessarily the fastest around a track.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Tesla Model Y

Model Y tow package recall points to a continued Tesla strength

Tesla shows—again with a new recall on the Model Y equipped with the towing package—how recalls can be made far more streamlined through over-the-air updates.

BMW expands recall to most 2020-2021 plug-in hybrids over battery fire issue

Concerns over battery fires have led BMW to ask owners to stop charging their plug-in hybrids.

iPhone maker Foxconn launches open platform for EVs, solid state battery by 2024

Taiwan-based Foxconn, Apple's longtime manufacturing partner, has announced an open platform for electric cars, as well as a software ecosystem for EV manufacturing.