What's New for 2021: Honda

Honda refreshes key players in its 2021 lineup, though its crossover SUVs and the Civic compact sedan and hatchback largely stay the same. The big changes revolve around the 2021 Honda Odyssey minivan, the 2021 Honda Accord mid-size sedan, and the 2021 Honda Ridgeline mid-size pickup truck.

On volume models such as the Passport mid-size SUV, Honda finally excises the dinky 5.0-inch display for a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Here's a list of the most significant changes across the 2021 Honda lineup.

Refreshed

2021 Honda Odyssey

- Revised front end with a wider, lower grille, vertical fog lights, and new LED headlights.

- Standard "Honda Sensing" with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and a rear seat reminder.

- Second-row seats fold flat for easier (but still heavy) removal.

2021 Honda Accord

- Revised front end with a wider grille and smaller fog lights.

- Standard 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- Front USB ports easier to reach.

- Standard rear seat reminder and rear seat belt alert.

- Updated adaptive cruise control and active lane control for smoother, more centered semi-autonomous drive functionality.

- More responsive throttle on both turbo-4 engines.

2021 Honda Ridgeline

2021 Honda Ridgeline

- More rugged exterior with a bolder grille and new front bumper with more intakes.

- Infotainment system comes with a volume knob.

- Available HPD blacked-out cosmetic package.

Updated

2021 Honda Insight

- Compact hybrid comes standard with LED headlights, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and traffic-sign recognition.

- Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts added to EX and Touring trims.

2021 Honda Passport

- Standard 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

2021 Honda Pilot

- Three-row crossover SUV comes standard with 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and automatic stop/start.

- Standard dual-zone climate control.

- Special Edition (SE) trim slots between EX-L and Touring and adds 20-inch black wheels, roof rails, front and rear pseudo skid plates, hands-free power tailgate, and wireless smartphone charging.

2021 Honda Civic Type R

2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition

- Limited Edition model for $6,500 more comes with yellow on black paint, BBS aluminum alloy wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, reprogrammed power steering.

- Limited Edition trims 46 pounds from Type R.

- Only 600 Limited Edition units will be sold.

Carryover

2021 Honda Civic hatchback and sedan (no more coupe)

2021 Honda Clarity fuel cell

2021 Honda CR-V compact crossover

2021 Honda HR-V subcompact crossover

The Honda Fit will no longer be sold in North America for 2021.