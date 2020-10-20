2021 Infiniti QX50 SUV gets more expensive, starts at $38,975

The 2021 Infiniti QX50 compact crossover SUV starts at $38,975, which is a $700 increase over the 2020 model. All listed prices include a mandatory destination fee of $1,025.

Available in the same five trim levels that sound like spa packages—Pure, Luxe, Essential, Sensory, and Autograph—the 2021 QX50 adds rear-seat mounted side airbags, acoustic front side glass for a quieter ride, and a wi-fi hotspot across the lineup.

Redesigned for 2019, the luxury compact crossover starts around $2,000 more than competitors such as the 2020 Lincoln Corsair and 2021 Cadillac XT4, and is more in line with the 2021 Lexus NX and 2021 Acura RDX.

The QX50 is powered by a 268-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 mated to a continuously variable transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard. Like last year, all-wheel drive bumps the price $2,000 across the model lineup.

The 2021 Infiniti QX50 Pure comes well equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, synthetic leather seats that are power adjustable, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for climate controls and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and blind-spot monitors.

The Luxe trim takes a $,1250 leap in price to $42,525. New for 2021 are standard heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic rear emergency braking. Additional content includes a panoramic sunroof, remote engine start, and LED fog lights. The Luxe can be had with a blacked out Appearance Package rolling on 20-inch black wheels.

The Essential trim gets a modest hike of $600 to $45,725. The only new content aside from the upgrades across the lineup is traffic-sign recognition. It also has parking sensors, a surround-view camera system, navigation, and rain-sensing wipers.

Sensory gets a price jump almost as big as Luxe; its $1,100 more than the 2020 QX50 Sensory at $51,025. It comes with 20-inch wheels, a Bose audio system, a head-up display, leather seats, and the climate package is now included as standard.

The top of the lineup gets the smallest price increase. The Autograph trim costs $55,225, which is $350 more than last year. A suede headliner complements semi-aniline leather for a rich interior, and the tow package comes standard on AWD models.

The 2021 Infiniti QX50 is on sale now.