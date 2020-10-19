2021 Cadillac Escalade reviewed, 2021 Genesis GV80 tested, Tesla range boost: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Cadillac Escalade review

The redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade full-size SUV gets longer to better accommodate third-row passengers and increase cargo volume, and also comes loaded with features befitting the luxury class.

2021 Nissan Rogue vs. 2021 Ford Escape: Compare Crossover SUVs

When it comes to popular compact crossovers, the 2021 Nissan Rogue delivers a better value, but the 2021 Ford Escape offers more efficient powertrains.

Review update: The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Tremor aims for work and play

When it comes to heavy duty trucks with off-road capability, the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Tremor can handle a work load better than the Ram 2500HD Power Wagon.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Genesis GV80

Review: 2021 Genesis GV80 carves out its own brand of luxury

The 2021 Genesis GV80, the brand's first SUV, appeals for its style and luxury.

SSC Tuatara now world's fastest car at 316.11 mph

The 1,750-horsepower SSC Tuatara set a new production-car land-speed record of 316.11 mph in Nevada.

First drive review: 2021 Cadillac Escalade intimidates with size, ingratiates with tech

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is bigger, more luxurious, and loaded with tech.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Tesla Model 3

Most of Tesla's lineup gets a range boost: up to 353 miles for Model 3, 371 miles for Model X

Through incremental updates, much of the Tesla lineup has been given significant range increases.

Karma GSe-6: Fully electric Revero priced vs. Tesla Model S, Lucid Air

The long-awaited electric version of the car formerly known as the Fisker Karma will cost roughly the same amount as the base Tesla Model S and Lucid Air.

Nikola "base plan" might drop Badger electric pickup if GM deal falls through

Without a partnership with General Motors, Nikola might abandon its fuel-cell-supplemented pickup, Nikola's CEO hinted.