2020 Kia Forte GT driven, 2020 Charger R/T reviewed, Fisker Ocean's new partner: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 Kia Forte GT rocks a sporty value

The sporty 2020 Kia Forte GT presents a better value than the Honda Civic Si and Volkswagen Jetta GLI, but the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is a problem.

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross refreshes interior, reworks rear end

The 2022 Eclipse Cross gets a new face and smoothed-over styling outside, plus a larger touchscreen inside.

2021 Honda Passport review

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the 2021 Honda Passport posts up on rivals with great interior space and safety features.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody

The 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody says to hell with the Hellcat

Sorry Hellcat, the 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack is the best of the lineup.

Say it ain't so: 2021 Ford Mustang loses Performance Pack 2, Bullitt options

After dropping the Shelby GT350, Ford is further streamlining its Mustang lineup for 2021.

Cadillac introduces MagneRide 4.0: Fastest reacting suspension made even faster

The latest MagneRide system promises improved performance and comfort, particularly at the limit.

From Green Car Reports:

Fisker Ocean

No VW thing: Fisker Ocean electric SUV to be built by Magna

After teasing that VW's MEB platform might underpin the upcoming Fisker Ocean electric SUV, Fisker has made a deal with Magna.

Renault Mégane eVision concept shows an electric future for popular Euro-hatchback model

Renault's rival to the Volkswagen Golf just got a long-range all-electric version, in the Mégane eVision concept revealed Thursday; it shares its platform with the Nissan Ariya.

VW claims its electric car factories will be most advanced in the industry

VW is packing in robots and automation at its plants that will assemble its mass-production fully electric vehicles.