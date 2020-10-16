2020 Kia Forte GT driven, 2020 Charger R/T reviewed, Fisker Ocean's new partner: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 Kia Forte GT rocks a sporty value
The sporty 2020 Kia Forte GT presents a better value than the Honda Civic Si and Volkswagen Jetta GLI, but the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is a problem.
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross refreshes interior, reworks rear end
The 2022 Eclipse Cross gets a new face and smoothed-over styling outside, plus a larger touchscreen inside.
With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the 2021 Honda Passport posts up on rivals with great interior space and safety features.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody
The 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody says to hell with the Hellcat
Sorry Hellcat, the 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack is the best of the lineup.
Say it ain't so: 2021 Ford Mustang loses Performance Pack 2, Bullitt options
After dropping the Shelby GT350, Ford is further streamlining its Mustang lineup for 2021.
Cadillac introduces MagneRide 4.0: Fastest reacting suspension made even faster
The latest MagneRide system promises improved performance and comfort, particularly at the limit.
From Green Car Reports:
Fisker Ocean
No VW thing: Fisker Ocean electric SUV to be built by Magna
After teasing that VW's MEB platform might underpin the upcoming Fisker Ocean electric SUV, Fisker has made a deal with Magna.
Renault Mégane eVision concept shows an electric future for popular Euro-hatchback model
Renault's rival to the Volkswagen Golf just got a long-range all-electric version, in the Mégane eVision concept revealed Thursday; it shares its platform with the Nissan Ariya.
VW claims its electric car factories will be most advanced in the industry
VW is packing in robots and automation at its plants that will assemble its mass-production fully electric vehicles.
