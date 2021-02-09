2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross sports a new look, higher price of $24,590

The refreshed 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross crossover SUV sports new front and rear styling and an updated interior. Mitsubishi announced Tuesday it also sports a new starting price of $24,590 for the base SE model, which is a $400 increase over the 2020 Eclipse Cross.

The compact crossover that slots between the smaller 2021 Outlander Sport and larger Outlander three-row SUV took the year off for 2021.

Prices are up across the four trim levels and two packages, as is typical for a refreshed model. Launched for 2018, the Eclipse Cross had some quirky styling with an odd light bar that split the rear window like a Toyota Prius. The refreshed model ditches that look for a third taillight integrated into the roof spoiler, and C-shaped taillights that complement the boomerang lights up front. It looks more cohesive and it should be easier to see out of the rear.

The changes make it more than five inches longer but the wheelbase remains the same. That boosts the cargo room by nearly a cubic foot with the rear seats up, and with them down it increases from 48.9 cubic feet in the outgoing model to 50.1 cubic feet in the restyled 2022.

The Eclipse Cross uses the same 152-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 and continuously variable automatic transmission as the 2020 Eclipse Cross. Front-wheel drive is standard and available all-wheel drive adds $1,600 to any model. At its most efficient, the base ES gets an EPA-rated 26 mpg city, 29 highway, 27 combined. Mitsubishi says it retuned the shocks and springs for a smoother ride.

A new interior welcomes Eclipse Cross shoppers for 2022. Available black leather and wide black plastic panels are offset by plastic silver pieces on the console and center stack, and it all renders it as a value play. The touchscreen increases in size from 7.0 inches to 8.0 inches on all but the base model, and Mitsubishi says it's mounted closer to the front-seat riders. It also now has volume and tuning knobs, and the touchpad on the console has been removed. The 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty remains.

Every model also gets automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane-departure warnings.

The ES model costs $24,590 (including destination of $1,195, which runs $25 more in Alaska and Hawaii. It comes with the 7.0-inch touchscreen, but no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility.

For that, step up to the LE trim for $25,940. That represents an increase of $650, and it adds the 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, heated front seats, automatic high beams, and automatic wipers.

Increasing $500 from the 2020 model, the $27.340 SE model adds navigation, power mirrors, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control, and offers a $1,000 "Panorama Package" that adds a panoramic sunroof.

The top of the line SEL model gets the smallest price increase of $250 to cost $28,590. It adds a heated steering wheel, leather seats, and a surround-view camera system.

Built in Japan, the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is on sale now.