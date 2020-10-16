2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross refreshes interior, reworks rear end

The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross compact crossover SUV gets restyled inside and out, Mitsubishi announced Thursday.

The updates follow the refresh of the 2020 Outlander Sport, which is shorter in length and height than the Eclipse Cross and is more of the budget play. Mitsubishi also makes the larger Outlander three-row SUV.

Launched new for 2018 to compete with the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, the Eclipse Cross wears a new face with redesigned lights. The all-black grille is framed by C-shaped chrome design elements on either side that house stacked headlights. At the top of either C, narrow daytime running lights run along the C around the side to the upper fender.

The more notable and welcome change comes at the rear, where the rear windshield that had been split in half by a light bar housing the third safety light is gone. And so too will go associations that the rear end of the SUV looked like a Toyota Prius. With the safety light embedded in the rear roof spoiler, and taillights stretching up the liftgate, it looks much more like an SUV than a mashup. Perhaps most importantly, it should be easier to see out the back and in the rear mirror.

A new interior welcomes Eclipse Cross shoppers for 2022. Available black leather and wide black plastic panels get offset by plastic silver pieces on the console and center stack, and it all renders it as a value play. The touchscreen increases in size from 7.0 inches to 8.0 inches, and Mitsubishi says it's mounted on the dash nearer the front-seat riders. It also now has volume and tuning knobs, and the touchpad in the console has been removed.

The Eclipse Cross uses the same 152-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo-4 with a continuously variable automatic transmission in front-wheel drive as the 2020 Eclipse Cross with available all-wheel drive. It gets an EPA-rated 26 mpg city, 29 highway, 27 combined.

Built in Japan, the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross goes on sale in the U.S. early in 2021.