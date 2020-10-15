2022 Acura MDX unveiled, 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost driven, Mercedes EQS leads the charge: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Acura MDX preview

With the 2022 MDX, Acura reinvents its largest vehicle along the lines of the smaller RDX SUV and TLX sedan.

Nissan bumps price on 2021 Altima turbo, shuffles trim levels

The Altima loses all but one turbo-4 trim while prices creep up on all but base and SL trims.

2021 Toyota Prius review

Exceptional fuel economy, impressive standard safety and convenience features, as well as a roomy cargo area earn the 2021 Toyota Prius a TCC Rating of 5.5 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost floats like a butterfly, stings like a V-12

With the new Ghost, Rolls-Royce looks toward a less gilded future that’s still 100% decadent.

2021 BMW M4 Convertible spy shots: Performance with the top down

BMW has a redesigned M4 coming with 473 horsepower and available all-wheel drive.

Ford's new CEO races a 1966 Ford GT40 as his form of yoga

Ford CEO Jim Farley finds relaxation in racing.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype and Vision EQS concept

Mercedes EQS flagship will lead brand's electric vehicle rollout for the US

Where this leaves the future of Mercedes' first electric SUV, the EQC, is uncertain, as is the brand's entire EQ strategy.

California gives automakers until end of year to come clean on emissions cheats

CARB is offering carmakers a grace period on non-compliance or defeat devices—before higher fines and a new lab to sniff out cheats next year.

Musk responds to Lucid Air, Model S price cut $5,570

Lucid Motors' Air electric sedan seems to have prompted a deep price cut for the Model S sedan, after Lucid pricing undercut the Tesla.