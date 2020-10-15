2022 Acura MDX unveiled, 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost driven, Mercedes EQS leads the charge: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Acura MDX Prototype

2022 Acura MDX Prototype

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
October 15, 2020

2022 Acura MDX preview 

With the 2022 MDX, Acura reinvents its largest vehicle along the lines of the smaller RDX SUV and TLX sedan.

Nissan bumps price on 2021 Altima turbo, shuffles trim levels

The Altima loses all but one turbo-4 trim while prices creep up on all but base and SL trims.

2021 Toyota Prius review

Exceptional fuel economy, impressive standard safety and convenience features, as well as a roomy cargo area earn the 2021 Toyota Prius a TCC Rating of 5.5 out of 10. 

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost floats like a butterfly, stings like a V-12

With the new Ghost, Rolls-Royce looks toward a less gilded future that’s still 100% decadent.

2021 BMW M4 Convertible spy shots: Performance with the top down

BMW has a redesigned M4 coming with 473 horsepower and available all-wheel drive. 

Ford's new CEO races a 1966 Ford GT40 as his form of yoga

Ford CEO Jim Farley finds relaxation in racing. 

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype and Vision EQS concept

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype and Vision EQS concept

Mercedes EQS flagship will lead brand's electric vehicle rollout for the US

Where this leaves the future of Mercedes' first electric SUV, the EQC, is uncertain, as is the brand's entire EQ strategy. 

California gives automakers until end of year to come clean on emissions cheats

CARB is offering carmakers a grace period on non-compliance or defeat devices—before higher fines and a new lab to sniff out cheats next year. 

Musk responds to Lucid Air, Model S price cut $5,570

Lucid Motors' Air electric sedan seems to have prompted a deep price cut for the Model S sedan, after Lucid pricing undercut the Tesla. 

 

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Honda Accord sedan and hybrid get more tech, price bump to $25,725 2021 Honda Accord sedan and hybrid get more tech, price bump to $25,725
Nissan bumps price on 2021 Altima turbo, shuffles trim levels Nissan bumps price on 2021 Altima turbo, shuffles trim levels
First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV shows big promise First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV shows big promise
2021 Honda Ridgeline pickup roughs up soft reputation 2021 Honda Ridgeline pickup roughs up soft reputation
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.