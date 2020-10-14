2022 Volkswagen Taos debuts, Bentley Flying Spur preview, Lucid Air priced: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Volkswagen Taos

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Robert Duffer Senior Editor
October 14, 2020

2022 Volkswagen Taos preview

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos small crossover SUV slots below the Tiguan but is roomy enough to seat five. 

2021 Nissan Rogue vs. 2021 Honda CR-V: Compare Crossover SUVs

The 2021 Nissan Rogue and 2021 Honda CR-V compact crossovers are more alike than different, but the Rogue plies better features for a better value and the CR-V with an available hybrid powertrain boasts better efficiency. 

2021 Honda Accord review

The 2021 Honda Accord continues as a stylish, well-equipped mid-size sedan with good standard safety features and an available hybrid powertrain. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. 

From Motor Authority:

Preview: Bentley Flying Spur adds V-8 option

With its new V-8 option, Bentley's Flying Spur is now lighter and more agile than before.

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport turns up the heat on the popular hot hatch

VW has unveiled a version of its Mk8 Golf GTI packing 296 horsepower.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots: New track star takes to the 'Ring

The road-going version of Porsche's next 911 GT3 R race car has been spotted. 

From Green Car Reports:

Lucid Air

Lucid Air

Lucid Air electric luxury sedan: $77,400 base version claims 406-mile range

Lucid Motors has set a price for its base Air electric sedan, of less than $70,000 considering the EV tax credit and other incentives.

Safety probe examines Chevrolet Bolt EV fire complaints

With a "preliminary evaluation," NHTSA is examining several instances of fire when Chevy Bolt EV cars were parked or left unattended. 

Ford delays Escape Plug-In Hybrid deliveries to 2021

An issue relating to charging fires has prompted the delayed rollout of the Ford brand's only plug-in hybrid model.

