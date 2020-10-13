2021 Hyundai Santa Fe previewed, off-roading's electric future, ethanol on the campaign trail: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
October 13, 2020

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe preview

The refreshed 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe five-seat crossover SUV comes with three new engines, including a hybrid, and a revised outside and inside. 

2021 Ford Transit van recreates the mobile home and work van

The 2021 Ford Transit van gets several new option packages for delivery and adventure needs.

2021 Audi E-Tron review

The 2021 Audi E-Tron SUV and Sportback earn an 8.7 out of 10 for their top-notch safety and luxurious, tech-savvy interior. A more affordable Premium model arrives for 2021.

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4 Squared shows path for off-roading's electric future

Mercedes-Benz's EQC fitted with portal axles not only looks tough, but is also extremely capable.

How to pick the right restoration shop for your project

Here's a guide for visiting shops and asking the right questions before turning over your project car or your credit card.

Survey says: Millennials and Gen Z care about classic cars after all

According to Hagerty survey results released last week, younger drivers are more likely—not less—to want to own a classic car than their parents or grandparents. 

From Green Car Reports:

Ethanol warning at fuel filler

Ethanol warning at fuel filler

Iowa farmers concerned California EV push will curb corn-ethanol cash cow

Concern over an ethanol downturn, possibly exaggerated by EVs, has both campaigns—and Congress—pandering to the Corn Belt. 

InoBat claims 20% range boost by 2023, Gigafactory by 2025

Big energy-density targets and AI-informed cell technology are part of the battery startup InoBat's ambitious rollout plans.

Analysis: EVs will triple their market share in Europe during 2020

EVs are headed for a 10% share of the EU market in 2020—although some automakers are doing much better than others. 

