2021 Ford Transit van recreates the mobile home and work van

The 2021 Ford Transit van comes with new option packages to simplify adventure conversions or delivery needs, Ford announced Tuesday.

The versatile Transit name applies to four different body styles: A two-seat cargo van for work, a crew van that seats five and has side windows, a passenger van XL, and a super long and tall XLT that seats up to 15 with five rows of seats. New wheel and color choices grace the Transit, which is the bestselling van in America, according to Ford. That claim should be bolstered by Nissan's announcement over the weekend that it was discontinuing its NV cargo and passenger van series in the U.S.

Taking advantage of a booming recreational vehicle market thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ford offers three new packages to convert the vans into motorhomes, RVs, and adventure vans.

The Motorhome Prep package is really about the engine and chassis since the body will be lopped off for a full conversion by an upfitter. It adds adaptive cruise control and an "economy-rated" option for the 310-horsepower 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6.

The standard engine on the Transit is a 275-hp 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 262 pound-feet of torque. The turbocharged V-6 makes 400 lb-ft of torque. Either engine pairs to a 10-speed automatic that shuttles power to the rear wheels or all four wheels with the available all-wheel-drive system.

The RV Prep package applies to the cargo van conversion. It includes adaptive cruise control and a heavy-duty trailer towing option that can haul up to 6,800 pounds in certain configurations. Front fog lamps are standard, as are four-way manual swivel front seats and an eight-speaker sound system.

The Adventure Prep package can be applied to either the cargo van or crew van that seats five. It bundles together options such as all-wheel drive, the 3.5-liter turbo V-6, a rear limited-slip differential, a heavy-duty front axle, and privacy glass. Advanced driver-assist features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and side sensors.

For adventurers heading to work, the 2021 Transit cargo van emphasizes ease of motion between the passenger and cargo areas. The manual parking brake on the floor has been replaced by an electronic parking brake button, which creates a 50% wider aisle between front seats on vans with a 9,500-pound GVWR.

An optional center console and overhead shelf improve clearance and space when moving through the cabin. The Parcel Delivery package adds hinged rear doors that open 253 degrees and full interior lighting. The package deletes armrests on the driver and passenger seats.

At the top of the Transit line is a Livery package for the XLT people hauler. It has 10-way power-adjustable seats shod in leather for all 15 positions, power-sliding doors, privacy glass, and 16-inch wheels.

Made in Kansas City, Missouri, the 2021 Ford Transit goes on sale early next year.