2021 Honda Accord sedan and hybrid get more tech, price bump to $25,725

The refreshed 2021 Honda Accord mid-size sedan comes with more standard safety and convenience features, as well as a price increase of up to $875 over the 2020 model.

But Honda wants you in the 2021 Accord Hybrid.

"The new Honda Accord Hybrid is really the Accord to buy, offering customers more of everything they like about Accord," Dave Gardner, vice president at American Honda, said in a statement accompanying the refreshed Accord's introduction on Monday.

At $27,325, the 2021 Accord hybrid costs $1,600 more than the $25,725 base 2021 Accord LX. It also gets 48 mpg combined compared to the most fuel-efficient gas model, the Accord LX, at 33 mpg combined. That pales to the 52 mpg combined in the 2020 Toyota Camry hybrid, 2020 Hyundai Sonata hybrid, or 58 mpg combined in the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq. All prices listed include $955 destination.

All Accords get a mildly refreshed front end, with a broader grille trimmed with more chrome and smaller fog light housings. Higher trims get new LED headlights. Most of the changes justifying the upcharge are on the inside.

2021 Honda Accord 2021 Honda Accord 2021 Honda Accord

Standard touchscreen increases in size from 7.0 inches in 2020 to 8.0 inches this year. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility come standard this year, and the twin USB ports have been moved forward in the center console for easier access. A rear seat reminder and a rear seat belt reminder have been added to the standard safety equipment that includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and traffic sign recognition. Honda says updates to adaptive cruise control make for smoother acceleration, while active lane control does a better job of keeping the car centered in its lane.

Honda updated the two turbocharged engines for more linear and responsive throttle, but that doesn't result in any boost in performance. A 1.5-liter turbo-4 makes 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) powers the front wheels. The automatic stop-start system engages quicker when the driver lets off the brake.

A 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes 273 lb-ft of torque with a 10-speed automatic powering the front wheels. A 6-speed manual is no longer offered on the Accord, and there still is no all-wheel drive model.

The 2021 Accord comes in LX, Sport, a new Sport SE, EX-L, and Touring trims.

In addition to standard smartphone compatibility, the base LX comes with keyless start, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, two USB ports, cloth seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and 17-inch wheels. The $25,725 represents an increase of $925 over the 2020 model.

The 2021 Sport model costs $28,125 with the base 1.5-liter or $32,865 with the 2.0-liter, which are increases of $665 and $875 over the respective 2020 models. It comes with 19-inch wheels, an 8-speaker sound system, 12-way power adjustable driver's seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, two more USB ports for the rear seats, and sport pedals.

The new Sport SE adds heated and leather front seats, 4-way power passenger seat, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and remote start. It costs $29,675.

For $32,045, or $620 more than last year, the 2021 Accord EX-L builds off the SE trim with LED fog lights, side mirrors with integrated turn signals, a 10-speaker sound system with a subwoofer, satellite radio, wireless smartphone compatibility, wireless charging, memory seats, power sunroof, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

At the top of the lineup is the Touring model powered by the 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 10-speed automatic. It costs $37,655, or $625 more than last year, and adds rain-sensing wipers, navigation, head-up display, and automatic rear braking at low speeds.

2021 Honda Accord 2021 Honda Accord 2021 Honda Accord 2021 Honda Accord

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid

The 2021 Accord Hybrid gets similar changes as the sedan, including improved throttle mapping for more responsiveness from the 212-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 with two motors that make 232 lb-ft total. The 2021 Hybrid costs $27,325, which is an increase of $500. It is offered in EX, EX-L, and Touring trims, and follows the same feature set as the gas model. Hybrid Touring tops the price list at $37,195, or $800 more than the 2020 model. It comes with 19-inch wheels instead of 17 inchers that, along with the additional equipment, results in 43 mpg combined.

Assembled in Marysville, Ohio, the 2021 Honda Accord is on sale now.