2021 Lexus lineup overview, 2021 Audi R8 preview, RAV4 Hybrid sets 40 mpg bar: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's New for 2021: Lexus

The 2021 Lexus lineup gets a revised IS and a new LC convertible. Here's everything that's new.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD tows more, gets more tech

The Silverado's heavy duty lineup can tow up to 36,000 pounds and offers more advanced trailering technology.

2021 Lexus RX review

The luxury crossover SUV gets a solid TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10 for its efficient hybrid model, and premium standard and available features.

2021 Audi R8 V10 RWD Spyder

2021 Audi R8 adding less-expensive rear-drive models

The 2021 Audi R8 adds rear-wheel-drive coupe and Spyder models with 532 horsepower and lower starting prices.

Dealer source: Toyota killing Land Cruiser in US after 2021

After almost 70 years, it appears Toyota Land Cruiser will exit the U.S. after the 2021 model year.

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 spy shots: V-8 rumored to make way for electrified 4-banger

The next Mercedes-AMG C63 has been spotted, and may just have a 4-cylinder under the hood.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

2021 Toyota RAV4: 40-mpg Hybrid becomes the norm, as lineup expands

The RAV4 Hybrid lineup is growing with the addition of another version with AWD and a 40-mpg rating.

Ownership-cost advantages of EVs even stronger for SUVs and pickups, study finds

According to Consumer Reports, the cost advantage for electric vehicles grows as the vehicle gets larger and you hold onto it longer.

Amazon shows Rivian electric delivery vans it will use starting in 2021

Amazon is leading a push to make last-mile delivery electric, and the upstart vehicle maker Rivian will be a big part of that.