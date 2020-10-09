2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD tows more, gets more tech

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD gets an increased towing capacity, and more available trailering technology spreads to both the 2500 and 3500HD.

The Silverado 3500HD boosts max towing capacity by 500 pounds to 36,000 pounds. That number is achieved by the base Work Truck with rear-wheel-drive, dual-rear-wheels, the 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8, 10-speed automatic transmission, and Max Tow package. Chevy said hardware upgrades to the suspension enabled the increased towing capacity, but that extra 500 pounds seems as significant as a peanut on an elephant's back. The elephant can't claim best-in-class towing, unlike the 2021 Silverado 3500HD.

The 2021 Ram 2500HD tows up to 35,100, but Ford says its elephant, a 2021 Super Duty F-450 with a 6.7-liter diesel V-8 and 10-speed automatic can tow up to 37,000 pounds. Is that comparing elephants to elephants? Or peanuts to peanuts? The F-350 dually diesel tows up to 35,750 pounds, and is the likely source of GM's "best-in-class" claims. The difference is a bunch of peanuts.

Following the lead of the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500, towing also gets easier with more available trailering technology in the HD, including a camera system that can show vehicles in the blind spots of the trailer, trigger a jack-knife alert, and show guidelines and expanded visibility when backing a trailer into place. A cargo bed zoom helps hitch a gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailer.

The 2021 Silverado 2500HD also comes in four special-edition trims based on LT and LTZ trims, as well as the limited Texas Edition available only in Texas and surrounding states.

The Z71 Sport Edition comes with body-color bumpers and blacks out the grille inserts, skid plates, hood vent, and 18-inch aluminum wheels. The Z71 Chrome Sport Edition does pretty much the same thing but with chrome and comes with a spray-on bedliner and black running boards. A Midnight Edition paints the Chrome Sport equipment black. The Carhartt Special Edition mixes black and chrome, and adds 20-inch aluminum wheels, Carhartt badging, interior trim accents, and all-weather floor liners.

Higher trims get more standard equipment such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatiblity on LTZ and High Country. Base Work and Custom trucks get a console with storage and available driver-assistance features.

The 2021 Silverado 2500 and 3500HD arrive at dealers this fall.