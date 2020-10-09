What's New for 2021: Lexus

Lexus enters 2021 with a comprehensive portfolio of V-8 sports cars, luxury sedans, and crossover SUVs of any size. The focus this year centers on sedans, with a redesign of the entry-level IS compact, a refresh of the LS full-size sedan, and all-wheel-drive variants of the ES mid-size sedan.

A droptop version of one of the most drop-dead gorgeous cars on the market arrives with the 2021 Lexus LC convertible, and several volume models come with an available Black Line or Inspiration trim with larger black wheels, dark grille surrounds, and two-tone interiors.

Lexus no longer plays favorite to Apple CarPlay because most 2021 models now come with Android Auto compatibility. Several models add blind-spot monitors to the comprehensive suite of standard safety features.

With three sedans, three sports cars, and five SUVs in the Lexus stable, something had to go for 2021 and it is the GS mid-size sedan.

Here are the other changes for 2021 Lexus models:

New/redesigned

2021 Lexus IS

2021 Lexus IS350 F Sport 2021 Lexus IS350 F Sport 2021 Lexus IS350 F Sport 2021 Lexus IS350 F Sport

- Heavily revised rear end, an inch wider and longer overall.

- Three engine choices with rear-wheel or available all-wheel drive.

- Stiffer suspension and lighter weight promises better handling.

- Top F Sport continues with 19-inch wheels and 311-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6.

- Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams.

- Standard features include synthetic leather upholstery, power front seats, 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility.

2021 Lexus LC convertible

2021 Lexus LC Convertible 2021 Lexus LC Convertible 2021 Lexus LC Convertible

- Drop-dead gorgeous droptop with two seats.

- 471-hp 5.0-liter V-8 with 10-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive.

- Standard leather seats, 10.3-inch display screen with Apple CarPlay compatibility, 20-inch wheels.

- Limited-run Inspiration Series.

Refreshed/updated

2021 Lexus ES

2021 Lexus ES 2021 Lexus ES 2021 Lexus ES

- ES 250 gets all-wheel drive for the first time.

- Blind-spot monitors standard on all but based model.

2021 Lexus LS

- Revised headlights, intakes, and front fascia.

- Chassis and suspension upgrades.

- New 12.3-inch touchscreen, digital rearview mirror, heated seat buttons moved to console.

- Lexus Teammate semi-autonomous driving system with over-the-air updates.

2021 Lexus RC

- New RC F Fuji Speedway Edition with 472-hp 5.0-liter V-8.

- New Black Line trim.

- New standard equipment includes blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts and heated side mirrors.

- Memory driver's seat standard.

Carryover

2021 Lexus GX

- Amazon Alexa compatibility added.

- Available Premium Plus package adds a third row, 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, new 18-inch wheel designs, available heated wood steering wheel.

2021 Lexus LX 570

2021 Lexus LX 570 2021 Lexus LX 570 2021 Lexus LX 570

- Limited run Inspiration Series with black leather interior with red accents, and black alloy center caps, grille surround, lighting elements, and 21-inch wheels.

- Only comes with Amazon Alexa compatibility, not Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

- Updated Sport package on three-row models.

2021 Lexus NX

- Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts added to standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.0.

- Power-folding auto-dimming mirrors.

2021 Lexus RX

- New standard equipment includes blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts and power-folding side mirrors.

2021 Lexus UX



- Black Line special edition based on hybrid with distinct exterior and interior elements.