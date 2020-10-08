Rogue and RAV4 compared, Bronco Overland conceptualized, XC40 Recharge EV rated: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Nissan Rogue vs. 2021 Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossover SUVs
The redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue and 2021 Toyota RAV4 each get a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10, but these compact crossover SUVs are far from the same.
With a TCC Rating of 5.7 out of 10, the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu lags its rivals in safety tech and crash-test scores.
From Motor Authority:
Ford Bronco Overland concept teases a solution for outdoor life
The Ford Bronco Overland concept is a showcase of accessories, including a tent, off-road lights, a refrigerator, and a winch.
How Audi crafted the unique sound of the E-Tron GT
A fan connected to a plastic pipe was the initial source of inspiration for the upcoming E-Tron GT's distinct sound.
2022 Genesis G70 wagon spy shots: Longroof coming but probably not to US
The Genesis G70 will spawn a new wagon body style as part of its mid-cycle update.
From Green Car Reports:
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge rated for range, fails to top Model Y
The first electric vehicle from Volvo achieves well over 200 miles of range, but falls well short of some of its expected rivals.
Audi E-Tron GT will cue up a new sound for electric performance
The E-Tron GT comes with a soundtrack that includes a cordless screwdriver and model helicopter as sources.
Study: Americans' interest in EVs has grown during pandemic
