Rogue and RAV4 compared, Bronco Overland conceptualized, XC40 Recharge EV rated: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Nissan Rogue vs. 2021 Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossover SUVs

The redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue and 2021 Toyota RAV4 each get a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10, but these compact crossover SUVs are far from the same.

2021 Chevrolet Malibu review

With a TCC Rating of 5.7 out of 10, the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu lags its rivals in safety tech and crash-test scores.

From Motor Authority:

Ford Bronco Overland concept teases a solution for outdoor life

The Ford Bronco Overland concept is a showcase of accessories, including a tent, off-road lights, a refrigerator, and a winch.

How Audi crafted the unique sound of the E-Tron GT

A fan connected to a plastic pipe was the initial source of inspiration for the upcoming E-Tron GT's distinct sound.

2022 Genesis G70 wagon spy shots: Longroof coming but probably not to US

The Genesis G70 will spawn a new wagon body style as part of its mid-cycle update.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge rated for range, fails to top Model Y

The first electric vehicle from Volvo achieves well over 200 miles of range, but falls well short of some of its expected rivals.

Audi E-Tron GT will cue up a new sound for electric performance

The E-Tron GT comes with a soundtrack that includes a cordless screwdriver and model helicopter as sources.

Study: Americans' interest in EVs has grown during pandemic

Interest in electric vehicles is way up, but globally the reasons people consider EVs aren't entirely aligned with why they buy them.