Safest new cars for teens, Aston Martin Vantage revisited, Polestar 2 trails Model 3: What's New @ The Car Connection

Mazda, Subaru top safest new cars for teens list

Consumer Reports and the IIHS teamed up to announced their safest new cars for teens for 2020 cars.

Review update: 2020 Lexus LS makes for the ideal road tripper

The 2020 Lexus LS 500h flagship hybrid sedan excels at efficiency, comfort, and convenience, even with frustrating cabin controls.

2021 Lexus ES review

With a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, the 2021 Lexus ES has striking looks and a high-economy hybrid in the plus column.

Review update: 2020 Aston Martin Vantage appeals as dashing and different

The 2020 Aston Martin Vantage is a big jump from the last-generation model with a strong twin-turbo V-8 and a fine balance of ride and handling, but it's even more expensive.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer spy shots: Full-size luxury headed to Jeep showrooms

Jeep's modern Wagoneer has been spotted in production guise, and it looks remarkably similar to the recent concept version.

Preview: 2021 Audi SQ5 arrives with fresh looks, unchanged performance

The 2021 Audi SQ5 is much improved but its horsepower and pricing remains the same as last year's model.

2021 Polestar 2

Polestar 2 earns 233-mile range rating, well behind Model 3

The Polestar 2 doesn't come close to the range ratings of the Tesla Model 3, and it doesn't meet the range available from a set of much more affordable EVs.

$199/month Nissan Leaf lease deal tops October roundup for EVs, hybrids, PHEVs

The Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, and Chevy Bolt EV lead the EV deals, while discounts apply to the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, Toyota Prius Prime, and Camry Hybrid.

Here's why the Nissan Leaf is the top-selling used EV in most states

Partly it's price, and although there are more Tesla Model S cars in the U.S. than Nissan Leafs, Model S owners hold onto them for much longer.