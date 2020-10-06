2021 Ram TRX overview, 2021 Jaguar XF preview, Jeep Wrangler 4xe deep dive: What's New @ The Car Connection

5 things to know about the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Ram's Ford Raptor rival packs a 702-hp Hellcat engine and massive suspension coils and air filtering to hit the desert or anywhere else at speed.

What's New for 2021: Jaguar

The 2021 Jaguar range loses its compact XE sedan and updates the XF sedan. Here we outline those changes and others.

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric

The electric version of the 2021 Hyundai Kona subcompact crossover SUV has a 258-mile range and earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Jaguar XF

Preview: 2021 Jaguar XF arrives with sharper looks, new interior

Jaguar's handsome XF has been brought up to date in cabin design and technology.

Jaguar XE, XF Sportbrake dead after 2020

Jaguar is in the process of renewing its lineup, but two vehicles are being cut from the automaker's U.S. lineup.

2022 BMW X4 spy shots: Mid-cycle refresh on the way

The smaller of BMW's pair of coupe-like crossover SUVs is about to come in a for a facelift.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid will electrify off-roading in a way nothing else has yet

Jeep says that much development work went into the system layout and control strategies for the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.

Hyundai invests in startup aiming to transport hydrogen in oil

Existing methods for transporting oil might potentially be used to carry hydrogen for fuel cells if tech from a German startup takes off.

Polestar 2 recall for Europe won't affect US cars, first deliveries soon

An issue that could cause an unexpected shutdown will be fixed by the time Polestar 2 deliveries soon start in the U.S.