What's New for 2021: Jaguar

The Jaguar lineup gets pared down for 2021, with the discontinuation of the XE compact sport sedan and a continued focus on crossover SUVs. The redesigned F-Pace crossover SUV and refreshed XF mid-size sedan highlight the biggest changes to the lineup.

Historically known for its large sedans swaddled in luxury or lovely sport coupes with questionable reliability, Jaguar follows the trend of mainstream automakers by slimming down its sedan lineup: After last year's discontinuation of the XJ full-size sedan, and the discontinuation of the XE compact, the XF is the only sedan left.

Jaguar's historic reputation for powertrain problems has eased in recent years thanks to an excellent warranty, and the glitchy, compartmentalized infotainment system has since become the bane for the British heritage brand.

A new infotainment system called Pivi Pro promises to smooth out the wrinkles in the user experience caused by its predecessor, and Jaguar maintains its 5-year/60,000-mile warranty and complementary scheduled service to win over shoppers concerned about quality.

Here are the changes for the slimmed down 2021 lineup:

2021 Jaguar XF mid-size sedan

2021 Jaguar XF

- Mid-cycle refresh with new lighting, new grille.

- Interior gets 11.4-inch touchscreen.

- Pivi Pro infotainment promises to be quicker, simpler, integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and has over-the-air updates.

- Digital climate controls and digital instrument cluster.

- Available powertrains include base 246-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 with rear- or all-wheel drive, or a 296-hp turbo-4 with all-wheel drive only. Either turbo-4 comes with an 8-speed automatic.

- XF Sportbrake wagon will no longer be sold in the U.S.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace mid-size SUV

2021 Jaguar F-Pace

- Mid-cycle refresh with new LED headlights, new rear fascia.

- Interior gets 11.4-inch touchscreen.

- Pivi Pro infotainment promises to be quicker, simpler, integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and has over-the-air updates.

- Digital climate controls and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

- Three engines offered, all with an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive: 246-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 in F Pace 250 or S 250; 335-hp 3.0-liter inline-6 mild hybrid in F Pace S 340; 395-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 mild hybrid in F Pace R-Dynamics S 400.

2021 Jaguar F-Type

2021 Jaguar F-Type P300 first drive

- No more 6-speed manual transmission; an 8-speed automatic is the only choice.

- Three engine options: F-Type P300 has 296-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with rear-wheel drive; F-Type R Dynamic has 380-hp 3.0-liter supercharged V-8 with all-wheel drive; F-Type R gets a boosted 575-hp 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 with all-wheel drive.

- Refreshed with wider grille, slimmer headlights and taillights, revised bumpers for three trim levels.

- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and over-the-air updates.

2021 Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV

- Pivi infotainment system.

- 90-kwh battery pack enables 234-mile range, but Jaguar says that could improve 12 miles.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace compact crossover SUV

- Carryover.



