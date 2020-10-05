2021 Nissan Rogue driven, 2022 Subaru BRZ returns, i-MiEV runs out of juice: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2021 Nissan Rogue splits the difference

The 2021 Nissan Rogue crossover SUV gets a new look, a new ride, a new Platinum trim, and some clever new packaging.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV earns a Top Safety Pick award

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC earns a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS when equipped with its optional headlights and automatic emergency braking system.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD review

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD are solid heavy duty pickup trucks capable of towing up to 35,550 pounds with a diesel engine. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

Redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ to debut this fall

Subaru's lively rear-wheel-drive sports car is due out this fall and once again there will be a Toyota twin.

2021 Ford Bronco Raptor (or Warthog) spy shots: Baja-blitzing Bronco gets ready to buck

A high-performance desert-running Ford Bronco is in the works and it might bear a Raptor or Warthog badge.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N spy shots: Turning up the performance dial in compact arena

Hyundai is developing an Elantra N sport sedan that could pack as much as 275 horsepower.

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV

End of an era: Mitsubishi likely to stop making the i-MiEV electric car

Mitsubishi still makes the little i-MiEV electric car for other markets, but a report says that the EV pioneer's long production run is due to end soon.

Mullen's plans for selling Chinese EVs in the US change again

California's Mullen is establishing an LA-area "pre-production facility" that will have a role in helping assemble MX-05 electric SUVs sourced from China.

Honda quits Formula 1 racing to focus on EVs and fuel-cell tech

The automaker said that it needs to funnel more resources energy tech, as it moves toward more EVs and an effort to be carbon-neutral by 2050.