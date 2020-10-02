Jeep Cherokee SUV adds mid-grade Latitude Lux trim for 2021

The 2021 Jeep Cherokee mid-size crossover SUV gets a new well-equipped mid-grade trim, Jeep announced this week.

The new Cherokee Latitude Lux slots between the Latitude Plus and off-road ready Trailhawk trims. It comes with the larger and less efficient 271-horsepower 3.2-liter V-6 with a 9-speed automatic transmission, though a 270-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 is available.

When equipped with four-wheel drive, the Cherokee Latitude Lux comes with five drive modes and a rear-axle disconnect to conserve fuel when four-wheel drive isn't needed.

With the V-6, the Cherokee Latitude Lux is EPA-rated at 20 mpg city, 29 highway, 23 combined, and it can tow up to 4,500 pounds. The 2021 Subaru Forester with all-wheel drive gets 26/33/29 mpg, but the Cherokee Latitude Lux is more efficient than the V-6 in the 2020 Chevy Blazer, which is rated at 19/26/21 mpg.

The Cherokee Latitude Lux has a heated steering wheel and heated front seats just like the Latitude Plus trim, but nappa leather swaddles the seats, which are also power adjustable with power lumbar support. It costs $1,520 more than a Latitude Plus model.

A 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux costs $31,640 with destination, while four-wheel drive adds $1,500. Available features include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a power liftgate, and dual-zone climate control.

All 2021 Cherokees come with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, and rain-sensing wipers.

The 2021 Jeep Cherokee is on sale now.