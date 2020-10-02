Traffic deaths drop, 2020 Corvette revisited, Nikola Badger bust: What's New @ The Car Connection

Report: Traffic fatalities drop for third consecutive year, despite increase in miles driven

Overall traffic, pedestrian, and cyclist fatalities in 2019 fell for the third year in a row.

Jeep adds Latitude Lux trim to 2021 Cherokee SUV

The 2021 Jeep Cherokee adds a Latitude Lux trim level to slot between the Latitude Plus and off-road-oriented Trailhawk models.

2021 Nissan GT-R review

Incredible acceleration and grip are the hallmarks of the Nissan GT-R—but they're fighting a tough battle with a ballooning sticker price. We give the 2021 GT-R a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

Review update: 2020 Chevy Corvette excels on the road, too

The mid-engine C8 Corvette makes for a comfortable enough grand tourer but it helps to add tech that clears up the blind spots.

Final Pontiac Fiero headed to auction

The last Pontiac Fiero ever built is still factory fresh and going to auction Nov. 5.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots: Electric sedan meets Porsche rival

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will directly target high-end versions of the Tesla Model S, as well as new electric luxury sedans like the Lucid Air and next-gen Jaguar XJ.

Nikola Badger

Nikola Badger electric pickup debut event canceled, as GM deal hangs

Amid controversy over Nikola, talks with GM continue, and some reports suggest GM might even up its potential share in the company.

Ford points to its stand with California: Cleaner air, more EVs

Ford is the Detroit automaker that hasn't sided with the Trump administration on emissions—and Ford wants you to know that.

Tire dust is pollution, and this invention will help vehicles clean up as they go

The UK national winner for the James Dyson Award is an innovative idea for collecting particulate matter pollution from tires.