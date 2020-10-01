2021 Chevy Silverado review, 2021 Audi RS 5 preview, Lucid Air aims for Tesla Plaid: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Chevrolet Silverado review

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado light-duty pickup truck comes in eight trim levels, seven powertrains, and tons of towing capacity and feature equipment. Its versatility offsets its uninspired interior and limited safety features to earn a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10.

Cadillac Super Cruise trials end, expanded rollout begins

The first trials of Cadillac's Super Cruise system are ending even as the advanced driver-assistance system expands to more vehicles.

Ford issues 3 recalls totaling more than 750,000 2019-2020 models

Three recalls from Ford affect almost every 2020 Ford and Lincoln model, as well as some 2019s.

From Motor Authority:

Preview: 2021 Audi RS 5 arrives with fresh looks, special launch editions

The Audi RS 5 packs a 444-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-6 and the confidence to drive at triple-digit speeds.

Aznom Palladium all-terrain luxury sedan mines for rich adventurers

From the company that built a $263,000 Ram 1500 comes a bespoke sedan.

2023 Mercedes-AMG CLS53 spy shots: Mild update for the original coupe-like sedan

Mercedes is about to update the CLS but the long-term fate of the nameplate is uncertain.

From Green Car Reports:

Lucid Air tri-motor prototype testing at Laguna Seca

Tri-motor Lucid Air already approaching Tesla Model S Plaid lap record

Lucid's early attempts with a tri-motor version of the Air electric sedan are already just a second off Tesla's touted Model S Plaid times.

Lynk & Co. launches in Europe with hybrids and PHEVs: Not just a car, a club

Starting in Amsterdam, Lynk & Co. will aim to sell Europeans on the idea of driving without too much focus on the car itself.

California has a $20M program for getting EVs to the underserved

Electric vehicles adoption is more challenging in the underserved communities that could use them most; a California program aims to fix that.