Ford issues 3 recalls totaling more than 750,000 2019-2020 models

Ford announced three separate recalls on Wednesday, encompassing most 2020 Ford vehicles, including two separate recalls for the 2020 Ford Mustang.

The most sweeping recall centers around a rearview camera with an intermittent display that could project a blank or distorted image. There isn't enough conductivity in the camera's circuit board, so the rearview camera needs to be replaced by dealers at no charge to owners.

The rearview camera recall encompasses more than 700,000 new Ford vehicles in North America, including 620,246 in the U.S. The affected vehicles across the lineup were manufactured through late May, 2020 in most cases. Here's the list of affected 2020 models:

- Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant from Nov. 13, 2019, to May 26, 2020, and Lincoln MKX and Nautilus vehicles built there from Nov. 21, 2019, to May 26, 2020;

- Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant from Nov. 5, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and Lincoln Corsair vehicles built there from Nov. 14, 2019, to May 18, 2020;

- Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Oct. 30, 2019, to June 22, 2020;

- Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 16, 2019, to May 18, 2020;

- Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant from Oct. 26, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and Kansas City Assembly Plant from Nov. 2, 2019, to May 18, 2020;

- Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Nov. 18, 2019, to May 26, 2020;

- Ford Ranger vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant from Dec. 9, 2019, to May 19, 2020;

- Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Nov. 3, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and Ohio Assembly Plant from Oct. 30, 2019, to May 18, 2020;

- Ford Transit vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant from Oct. 28, 2019, to May 20, 2020.

Ford will notify owners and dealers as early as Nov. 7. The recall number is 20C19. Owners can search by VIN at Ford's recall site.

The 2020 Ford Mustang is also being recalled for a separate, more critical issue. A brake pedal bracket in automatic transmission cars could fracture during stopping, causing a loss of braking power that could increase the risk of a crash. Ford said it was not aware of any injuries or crashes relating to the issue. It affects more than 40,000 Mustangs in North America, with 38,005 occurring in the U.S. That recall number is 20S52.

Select 2019 Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks are also being recalled for a bad weld on the front axle that could cause the steering wheel to pull. The truck can pull left or right, the steering wheel can be misaligned, and steering sensitivity can be compromised and increase the risk of a crash. Ford said it was not aware of any injuries or crashes related to the issue. It affects more than 10,000 Super Duty trucks in North America, with 9,628 in the U.S. That recall number is 20S56.