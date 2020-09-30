2021 Lexus IS F Sport priced, 2021 BMW 4-Series preview, GM debuts electric Buick: What's New @ The Car Connection

Lexus cuts price on redesigned 2021 Lexus IS F Sport

The 2021 Lexus IS F Sport drops $2,475 in price but also has less performance equipment.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq review

With a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10, the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq wins the fuel-economy derby.

From Motor Authority:

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible

Preview: 2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible is a conspicuous drop-top

BMW's latest 4-Series Convertible has grown in size and dropped the retractable hard-top of its predecessor.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing teased with carbon-fiber seats, 200-mph top speed

Cadillac's new CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing super sedans are coming in mid-2021.

2022 Audi A3 Sportback plug-in hybrid revealed with 13-kwh battery

Audi's newest A3 plug-in hybrid has a bigger battery than its predecessor, and thus more electric range.

From Green Car Reports:

Buick Electra concept

GM reveals an all-electric Buick Electra, but it's for China

The Electra has to be one of the best electric-car names in GM’s vault, but it might be kept to China for now.

EPA chief pushes back on California ban on sales of gas vehicles by 2035

EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler has questioned the legality of California regulation leading to a 2035 ban on the sales of new gasoline passenger vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover is making luxury interiors of landfill waste

Ocean and landfill waste are sources for the plastics that Jaguar Land Rover hopes to weave into sustainable luxury-car cabins.