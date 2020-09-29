2022 Volkswagen Taos tested, 2021 Ford F-150 reigns, Mustang Mach-E price drops: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV shows big promise

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos subcompact crossover SUV has a roomy interior and a punchy turbo-4, making it a compelling rival to the Mazda CX-30 and Chevy Trailblazer.

2021 Ford F-150 claims best-in-class towing, max payload of light-duty pickup trucks

The new 2021 F-150 tows up to 14,000 pounds, and comes with an available hybrid powertrain, in-truck generator, and large touchscreens.

2021 Hyundai Accent review

With a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10, the 2021 Hyundai Accent delivers good gas mileage and a great warranty.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford F-150 to tow 14,000 pounds, offer hybrid with 570 lb-ft of torque

The 2021 Ford F-150 will be the brand's first hybrid pickup and add a variety of tech, utility, and driver-assistance features.

Genesis teases GV70 SUV: Korean BMW X3 rival on the way

Genesis has confirmed the identity of the second of three SUVs it has coming to showrooms shortly.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004S spy shots: Race car for the road spotted

America's SCG has been spotted with the road-going version of its 004 supercar.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, 2019 LA Auto Show

Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV prices have been cut by up to $3,000 before arrival

Lower prices will help the Mustang Mach-E get an advantage versus a growing set of electric SUV and crossover rivals.

Report: Tesla might buy stake in LG Chem battery spinoff

Tesla reportedly is interested in a minority stake in the South Korean company's battery operations.

2021 Ford F-150 hybrid hits a new high for torque, if not mpg

The 2021 Ford F-150 shows those who won't yet embrace charge ports how to get maximum torque without putting a dent in mileage.