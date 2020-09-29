2022 Volkswagen Taos tested, 2021 Ford F-150 reigns, Mustang Mach-E price drops: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV shows big promise
The 2022 Volkswagen Taos subcompact crossover SUV has a roomy interior and a punchy turbo-4, making it a compelling rival to the Mazda CX-30 and Chevy Trailblazer.
2021 Ford F-150 claims best-in-class towing, max payload of light-duty pickup trucks
The new 2021 F-150 tows up to 14,000 pounds, and comes with an available hybrid powertrain, in-truck generator, and large touchscreens.
With a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10, the 2021 Hyundai Accent delivers good gas mileage and a great warranty.
From Motor Authority:
Genesis teases GV70 SUV: Korean BMW X3 rival on the way
Genesis has confirmed the identity of the second of three SUVs it has coming to showrooms shortly.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004S spy shots: Race car for the road spotted
America's SCG has been spotted with the road-going version of its 004 supercar.
From Green Car Reports:
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, 2019 LA Auto Show
Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV prices have been cut by up to $3,000 before arrival
Lower prices will help the Mustang Mach-E get an advantage versus a growing set of electric SUV and crossover rivals.
Report: Tesla might buy stake in LG Chem battery spinoff
Tesla reportedly is interested in a minority stake in the South Korean company's battery operations.
2021 Ford F-150 hybrid hits a new high for torque, if not mpg
