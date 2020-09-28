2021 Honda Odyssey aces safety tests, Polestar Precept preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Honda Odyssey earns Top Safety Pick+ award

The refreshed minivan earns a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS thanks to its ability to withstand and prevent a crash.

GM issues stop-sale: 2020 Corvette, 2021 Trailblazer, Buick and Cadillac models recalled

Sales of the 2020 Chevy Corvette and several 2021 models from Chevrolet, Buick, and Cadillac have been halted over a brake issue.

2021 Chevrolet Trax review

The price of the Trax is in its favor, but a TCC Rating of 4.2 out of 10 reflects that there’s little else to make this model a favorite over anything else in its class.

From Motor Authority:

Hyuundai RM20e: Electric sports car prototype debuts with 810 horsepower



The mid-engine prototype based on the Veloster can hit 60 in less than 3.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph.



Preview: Audi Q5 Sportback sacrifices space for style

A dynamically styled, coupe-like version of the Audi Q5 is headed to showrooms in the first half of 2021.

Acura to add Type S performance treatment to all future models

Acura brand chief Jon Ikeda said Acura wants to put the Type S on everything. After the TLX, the next two Type S models will be the MDX three-row crossover and a smaller sedan.

From Green Car Reports:

Polestar Precept concept

Polestar confirms Precept concept to rival Model S, Lucid Air

China-based Polestar, which channels Volvo engineering and design and Geely's supply chain, says that it will build the flagship EV.

Zero Concept hints at what will underpin future Volvo, Polestar electric vehicles

Geely unveiled a modular EV platform that will be used across the automaker's multiple brands—including Volvo and Polestar.

Chevy Bolt EV electric cargo van made by little-known official upfit

A cargo-oriented version of the Bolt EV deletes the rear seat and could be a good option for some small-business owners.