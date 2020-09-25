GM issues stop-sale: 2020 Corvette, 2021 Trailblazer, Buick and Cadillac models recalled

GM has ordered dealers to stop selling several new models, and it issued a recall for the same models already in owners' possession, for potential brake failure.

A defect in the electronic brake boost system affects certain 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 2020-2021 Buick Encore GX, and 2020 Cadillac CT4, CT5, and XT4 vehicles. GM has not released the size of the recall, and the federal government hasn't yet the recall on its site. The Corvette Action Center broke the news Thursday night.

"Material used in a sensor connection in the electronic brake boost system in these vehicles may have been contaminated during the material supplier’s production process," Chevrolet spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed to Motor Authority. "Contamination of this material may cause an interruption of communication between the sensor and the brake boost system under certain conditions."

The Corvette and other affected vehicles use an electronic brake-by-wire system that relies on sensors to adjust how much brake assist should be applied in addition to the driver's input. If the sensor can't communicate with the brake boost system, it can result in a loss of braking power. Drivers may notice a warning light and message in the instrument cluster, in addition to the need for more brake pedal force to slow the car.

On these models, dealers will replace the electronic brake boost module at no cost to owners, but not until the remedy and the appropriate parts are ready.

Owners can expect a letter in the mail from General Motors, or they can visit the NHTSA's recall site at nhtsa.gov/recalls or GM's recall site to enter their VIN. GM's recall number is A202307260.