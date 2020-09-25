Jeep Grand Wagoneer walkaround, 2022 Infiniti QX60 preview, Canoo bares all: What's New @ The Car Connection

5 things to know about the Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer full-size SUV is an eyeful. In our first real-life walkaround, removed from the sheen of the virtual world, the opulent interior of the new flagship luxury SUV impressed more than the cinder block exterior disappointed.

Considering the 2021 Ford Ranger STX Special Edition? Get the XLT

The 2021 Ford Ranger XLT offers more safety equipment but not the look of the Ranger STX Special Edition for a small upcharge.

2021 Buick Enclave review

The big Buick crossover that seats up to seven earns a 6.5 TCC Rating.

From Motor Authority:

Infiniti QX60 Monograph concept

Infiniti QX60 Monograph concept hints at sexy redesign for 3-row crossover

The Infiniti QX60 and related Nissan Pathfinder are about to be redesigned, and the former has just been previewed.

Ferrari Omologata: 812 Superfast-based one-off is a nod to Ferrari's GT racing greats

Ferrari has revealed a new one-off creation, it's 10th with a V-12 engine mounted at the front.

Preview: 2021 Hyundai i30 N sports new look, dual-clutch transmission

The Hyundai Veloster N's close cousin, the i30 N, has just been updated.

From Green Car Reports:

Canoo naked skateboard platform

Canoo shows off naked skateboard platform, in-house EV propulsion systems in action

The Southern California startup, hoping to sell memberships rather than cars, has shown the basis for what will be four or more distinct EVs.

SK Innovation's Georgia plants will make batteries for 300,000 EVs annually

A mammoth pair of battery plants will supply cells for several of the electric vehicles to be built in the U.S.—including the F-150 Electric.

Plug-in hybrids and EVs cost less to maintain and repair, finds Consumer Reports

Looking only at maintenance and repairs, plug-in hybrids cost less in some cases than electric cars to operate over time.