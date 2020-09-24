2021 VW ID.4 debuts, 2021 Acura TLX driven, California bans gas car sales: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover SUV has 250-mile range, starts at $41,190

Volkswagen begins its long road to mass electrification with a new crossover, eventually to be built in the U.S.

2021 Hyundai Sonata gears up with N Line performance trim

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata mid-size sedan speeds into the new year with the N Line performance treatment, the South Korean automaker announced this week.

2021 Acura TLX review

The TLX is no longer an upscale version of the Honda Accord, and instead uses its own dedicated platform, a pair of new engines, and a captivating new design to earn a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Acura TLX Advance SH-AWD

First drive review: 2021 Acura TLX brims with sound and emotion

The 2021 Acura TLX aims for a sportier character with a vociferous turbo-4 and a new stiffer platform.

Preview: McLaren 765LT supercar bows with 755 horsepower, $358,000 price tag

McLaren's 720S just received the Long Tail treatment, meaning one of the best supercars around has been made better.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT spy shots: Porsche Taycan's Audi twin takes shape

New spy shots of the Audi E-tron GT reveal a look very similar to the concept version shown at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

From Green Car Reports:

Lucid Air range test video - Golden Gate Bridge

California will ban the sale of gasoline vehicles by 2035

An executive order by California governor Gavin Newsom aims to ban the sale of gasoline-powered light vehicles by 2035.

Musk: Battery plan will enable $25,000 Tesla due in 2023

A $25k electric car that could rival gasoline models on initial price would be possible through battery-cost gains presented at Tesla's Battery Day.

Lordstown Motors shows electric truck interior, confirms 40,000 pre-orders

The Lordstown Endurance electric pickup will have a look that's clean and tech-savvy in design but no-frills in purpose.