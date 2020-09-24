2021 VW ID.4 debuts, 2021 Acura TLX driven, California bans gas car sales: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover SUV has 250-mile range, starts at $41,190
Volkswagen begins its long road to mass electrification with a new crossover, eventually to be built in the U.S.
2021 Hyundai Sonata gears up with N Line performance trim
The 2021 Hyundai Sonata mid-size sedan speeds into the new year with the N Line performance treatment, the South Korean automaker announced this week.
The TLX is no longer an upscale version of the Honda Accord, and instead uses its own dedicated platform, a pair of new engines, and a captivating new design to earn a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.
From Motor Authority:
2021 Acura TLX Advance SH-AWD
First drive review: 2021 Acura TLX brims with sound and emotion
The 2021 Acura TLX aims for a sportier character with a vociferous turbo-4 and a new stiffer platform.
Preview: McLaren 765LT supercar bows with 755 horsepower, $358,000 price tag
McLaren's 720S just received the Long Tail treatment, meaning one of the best supercars around has been made better.
2022 Audi E-Tron GT spy shots: Porsche Taycan's Audi twin takes shape
New spy shots of the Audi E-tron GT reveal a look very similar to the concept version shown at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.
From Green Car Reports:
Lucid Air range test video - Golden Gate Bridge
California will ban the sale of gasoline vehicles by 2035
An executive order by California governor Gavin Newsom aims to ban the sale of gasoline-powered light vehicles by 2035.
Musk: Battery plan will enable $25,000 Tesla due in 2023
A $25k electric car that could rival gasoline models on initial price would be possible through battery-cost gains presented at Tesla's Battery Day.
Lordstown Motors shows electric truck interior, confirms 40,000 pre-orders
The Lordstown Endurance electric pickup will have a look that's clean and tech-savvy in design but no-frills in purpose.
