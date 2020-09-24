2021 Hyundai Sonata gears up with N Line performance trim

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata mid-size sedan speeds into the new year with the N Line performance treatment, the South Korean automaker announced this week.

Redesigned for 2020, the Sonata sported a sleek new look and sophisticated technological and creature comforts that nudged the top trims into the premium class. The balance between design and sophistication earned it a high TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, second to only the mechanically related 2021 Kia K5 mid-size sedan, formerly known as the Optima.

The 2021 Sonata N Line could bump that rating even higher. Hyundai didn't disclose many specs on the Sonata N Line, but it will be more than just an appearance package. The engine should be the same 2.5-liter turbo-4 used in the Genesis G80 mid-size sedan and GV80 crossover SUV, where it's rated at 300 horsepower. It's expected to make 290 hp and 311 pound-feet of torque, according to Motor Authority.

That's significantly higher than either the 191-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 181 lb-ft in the base model Sonata, and the available 180-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4 that makes 195 lb-ft.

The 2021 Elantra N Line that replaces the Elantra Sport comes with a 1.6-liter turbo-4 that makes 201 hp and 195 lb-ft; that's the same output as the former Sport, but it's far more potent than the 147-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 132 lb-ft. In short, the rumored power bump in the Sonata N Line is consistent with other Hyundai N Line models.

A sport-tuned suspension and larger brakes are also expected for the Sonata N Line. What is known for sure is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission will send power to the front wheels. Distinct bumpers front and rear differentiate the N Line, as do side air intakes, 19-inch alloy wheels, dual twin exhaust pipes, and a rear spoiler.

Inside, red cross stitching contrasts dark chrome trim, and N Line badging proliferates on the seats and other areas.

No prices have been confirmed.