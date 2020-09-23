2021 Kia Sorento SUV debuts, 2021 BMW M3 preview, 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 revealed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Kia Sorento three-row SUV flexes a new bod and hybrid engines

The redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento crossover SUV comes with new engines, including a hybrid and plug-in hybrid, and more safety and convenience features.

First drive: The 2021 GMC Yukon weathers Hurricane Sally

In a tense few hours of overnight landfall, Hurricane Sally transformed the GMC Yukon from luxury SUV into my way out of disaster.

2021 Ford Edge review

The mid-size, five-seat crossover SUV earns a 6.7 TCC Rating.

From Motor Authority:

Preview: 2021 BMW M3 sedan and M4 coupe offers up to 503 hp, AWD

The latest generation of the BMW M3 and M4 follow a familiar formula but mixes things up a bit with the availability of all-wheel drive.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT gets big boost in power, sinister Stealth Edition

The Mercedes-AMG GT range has been streamlined, with a more powerful base GT filling in for the previous GT S.

Preview: 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line coming with over 275 horsepower

Wild speculation of a hotter N Line variant followed the debut of the redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, leading to Hyundai quickly confirming a Sonata N Line was coming.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 VW ID.4 revealed: 250-mile electric SUV starts at $41,490

Volkswagen disclosed pricing, specs, and preliminary range for its ID.4 electric SUV that arrives in 1st Edition guise for about $46k.

Tesla Battery Day: Automaker aims to make breakthrough cell at half the cost, could supply other automakers

Tesla's Battery Day presentation centered around a complete, vertically integrated rethink of its battery cells, looking years into the future.

Ford plans to build 5 electric vehicles in Canada, beginning in 2025

Several of Ford's upcoming fully electric models will be made in Canada; the automaker hasn't yet revealed which ones, though.