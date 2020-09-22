2020 Ford Explorer aces safety test, Jordan and Wallace team up, Tesla's Battery Day unfolds: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Ford Explorer SUV earns Top Safety Pick+; Lincoln Aviator nabs TSP award

After a change to their subframes, the 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator earned safety awards from the IIHS.

5 things to consider on the all-electric Ford F-150

When the all-electric Ford F-150 launches in mid-2022, it will have plenty of pickup truck competition that indicates where automakers are taking their powertrains.

2021 Ford Ranger review

The mid-size Ford Ranger earns a 5.2 TCC Rating.

From Motor Authority:

Bubba Wallace at the GEICO 500 with supporters

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin form NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as driver

Michael Jordan is a huge NASCAR fan and sees his new team as a chance to get more black people into motorsports.

2023 BMW X7 spy shots: 7-Series styling in the cards for flagship SUV

BMW's X7 is being updated to match the radical new look pegged for the next 7-Series.

Aston Martin drops price on DBX, Vantage

Aston Martin has lowered the starting price on the DBX and Vantage in the U.S. to align the pricing with the rest of the world.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on

Musk: Battery Day tech will go high-volume in 2022, help offset cell shortage

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hints a technology revealed at its Battery Day won't be up to full speed until 2022 but could counter a battery shortage.

2021 VW ID.4 will include 3 years of unlimited Electrify America fast charging

Owners of the affordably priced ID.4 will be able to fast-charge for free, across the country, for three years.

Karma GSe-6, not GTE, is the name of fully electric Revero due in 2021

Karma has rebooted naming to allow for a future range of electric Karma models—led by a fully electric version of the Revero.